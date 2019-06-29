Core sports
Football: Won first state championship by beating neighborhood rival MICDS in Class 4 title game. Historic 15-0 season including semifinal win at powerhouse Webb City, which beat Ladue in the 2017 final.
Boys basketball: Finished a program-best third place in Class 4 and with 21-9 record.
Boys track and field: Earned team trophy with a fourth-place finish in Class 4 state meet. Effort was led by 400- and 1600-meter relay victories. Dale Chesson ran on both.
Boys soccer: Won district title and finished 15-11 before falling 5-4 in double overtime of sectional game at defending state champ Parkway Central.
Also: Jacob Mann won Class 3 boys wrestling state title at 120 pounds; Lily Bensky, an Elon signee, won Class 4 girls state track and field title in 1600; girls basketball, 19-7 (district final); baseball, 11-7; girls soccer, 12-14; softball, 5-16.
Non-core sports
Girls swimming and diving: San Diego State signee Paige Mitchell claimed event titles in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle races and helped lead Rams to Class 1 team championship, which was the program’s first in 43 years. Mitchell set state record in 500.
Boys tennis: Jeremy Ouyang, a junior, finished as Class 2 singles runner-up, losing in final to undefeated A.J. Woodman of CBC.
Also: Hockey, 13-6-4 (Mid-States Challenge Cup prelims); field hockey, 12-10; girls lacrosse, 8-7; boys lacrosse, 6-8; water polo, 10-17.
Individuals
11 All-Metro selections, including five first-team picks. … Also, 11 NCAA Division I and II college signings. Those included two football Super 30 players — No. 12 Moses Okpala to Illinois and Chesson to Dartmouth.