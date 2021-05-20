Lafayette outlasts Eureka in double overtime thriller

WILDWOOD — It was the right place at the right time for Lafayette freshman midfielder Allie Kinner.

Kinner scored the game-winning goal with 2 minutes, 20 seconds left in the second overtime on Thursday night, sparking the Lancers to a 3-2 victory over Eureka in the Class 4 District 4 girls soccer championship game.

Freshman forward Emily Derucki, who scored the game-winner in overtime in Tuesday's 3-2 semifinal win over Marquette, earned an assist on the goal.

"Emily beat her defender and touched it past the goalie and it hit the side of the post," Kinner said. "I was just there to tap it in. It felt really good. I was right there. I hit it as hard as I could even though it was right there in front of the goal."

That's what Lafayette coach Melissa Schroeder wanted to see from her squad.

"We push our kids to play with heart," said Schroeder, who is in her second year at the helm. "They did just that. We cleared the ball and got a lucky break. We got it to bounce our way."

Kenner and Derucki are more than just soccer teammates. They play on the basketball team, too.