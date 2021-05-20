Lafayette outlasts Eureka in double overtime thriller

WILDWOOD — It was the right place at the right time for Lafayette freshman midfielder Allie Kinner.
Kinner scored the game-winning goal with 2 minutes, 20 seconds left in the second overtime on Thursday night, sparking the Lancers to a 3-2 victory over Eureka in the Class 4 District 4 girls soccer championship game.
Freshman forward Emily Derucki, who scored the game-winner in overtime in Tuesday's 3-2 semifinal win over Marquette, earned an assist on the goal.
"Emily beat her defender and touched it past the goalie and it hit the side of the post," Kinner said. "I was just there to tap it in. It felt really good. I was right there. I hit it as hard as I could even though it was right there in front of the goal."
That's what Lafayette coach Melissa Schroeder wanted to see from her squad.
"We push our kids to play with heart," said Schroeder, who is in her second year at the helm. "They did just that. We cleared the ball and got a lucky break. We got it to bounce our way."
Kenner and Derucki are more than just soccer teammates. They play on the basketball team, too.
Derucki almost duplicated her feat of scoring the game-winning playoff goal again. But for the post, she would have done it.
"I was dribbling down. It was so intense," Derucki said. "The last thing I remember my ball bounced off the post and I saw Allie Kenner running in and she got it. It was a blur. I'm so proud that we could do it. We actually did it. I'm so glad we could do it for the seniors and everyone. Lafayette hasn't gotten this far in a long time.
Indeed.
The district title was the first for the Lancers (18-5) since 2011.
Lafayette advances to play Nerinx Hall (18-3) in a game on Tuesday. Nerinx Hall won the District 3 title with a 3-1 win over St. Joseph's Academy. Earlier this season, Nerinx Hall defeated the Lancers.
But then so did Eureka and Marquette.
"We played Nerinx Hall and they've got a tough team," Schroeder said. "They've got three kids that lead their team. We'll get back to work tomorrow. This group of kids is just unbelievable. They continually fight back. They never get down. We've had our backs pinned against the wall a few times this year and the kids keep battling."
Neither team had any serious scoring chances in the first 15-minute overtime period.
Lafayette goalie junior Sadie Wolf and Eureka sophomore goalie Kendall Zimmer both turned in solid showings for their teams.
Eureka (14-3) led twice, but Lafayette answered after each goal. The two Suburban Conference Yellow Pool teams were tied 2-2 after the regulation 80 minutes.
Eureka scored at the 32:35 mark in the first half for a 1-0 lead when junior Hannah Smith put the ball by Wolf.
Lafayette junior forward Rylee Howard tied the game 1-1 when she scored her school-record 41st goal of the season.
"The kid is just unbelievable," Schroeder said about Howard. "She's been our stud all year. You don't find a kid that wants it more and dedicates the time to get better at soccer and she proves it every day on the field."
The Wildcats went ahead 2-0 when senior Jordan Schutte scored at 32:45 in the second half.
Again, Lafayette was in a hole. But the Lancers dug out of it. Lafayette tied it 2-2 when junior midfielder Lily Zehner scored later in the half.
"She's like our silent leader out there," Schroeder said of Zehner. "She controls the middle. It's great for her. It's a real confidence booster for her. She's kind of snuck in and found her way as a really good leader for us."
Schroeder liked what she saw from Wolf in goal and on defense from senior Brynn Jeffries.
"She played unbelievable for us Tuesday night and kept us in there against Marquette," Schroeder said. "Tonight, she's matured from start to finish. She's become a voice back there and she's doing an awesome job. Brynn Jeffries is a senior and she's four-year starter. She did a great job out there."
Eureka entered the game having won seven district titles since 2012. In that impressive run, the Wildcats won the Class 4 state title in 2017 and finished third in 2018. The program also won the Class 3 state in 2013 when there was just three classes.
Eureka coach Gary Schneider credited Lafayette with a good game.
"That's a great team," Schneider said. "They beat us. Absolutely, I'm proud of my team. The fight that they showed and the heart, the grit. It's quite a legacy at Eureka High School. There is an extreme amount of pressure to play for this school and they handled it great. We just came up short today. I'm proud of the whole team."
The Lancers were tired but celebrated the win. Everyone was hugging and yelling. And smiling.
"It was a tiring game," Kinner said. "But we all did it. We played well."