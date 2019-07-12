Brooke Biermann needed just one golf ball to complete all four rounds at the 44th annual Junior Girls PGA Championship this week.
Which means just one thing for the junior-to-be at Lafayette High.
"It was pretty stress-free every single day," Biermann said.
Stress free, and highly successful.
Biermann fired a 3-under-par 277 to finish in a tie for 18th place in the four-day event at Keney Park Golf Course in Hartford, Connecticut.
The tournament featured more than 150 of the top junior golfers in the country.
Yuka Saso of the Phillippines won the event with a 14-under 266.
Biermann turned in one of the best performances of her already impressive career during the pressure-packed tournament.
"Overall, I was pretty happy," she said. "The only thing is, I felt like I could have made a few more birdie putts when I needed to. Sometimes they fall and sometimes they just hang there."
Biermann recorded 14 birdies in the 72-hole affair along with 11 bogeys. She had no double or triple bogeys on the challenging course.
"In tournaments like these, I feel like I need to play my best golf," Biermann said. "When your facing the best girls, you better bring your best game."
Biermann did just that.
The 16-year-old opened play with a 1-under-par 69 on Tuesday. She followed that up with a 70 on Wednesday and a blistering 68 on Thursday before closing the tournament with five birdies and a 70 on Friday.
Biermann finished 31st at the same tournament last summer.
"I came in this year feeling pretty confident," she said. "Next year, it's top 10 and maybe even win it."
Biermann, who finished second and fourth at the high school state tournament the last two years, celebrated her fine showing with her first trip to New York City on Friday night. Her parents, Bill and Kate, and sister Ashleigh were by her side the entire week.
"That's what makes this so fun, having my family with me while I'm playing," Biermann said. "It makes it so much better."
Biermann is in the middle of a strong summer run which has include a semifinal round berth in the 93rd Women's Western Amateur Junior Championship in Carmel, Indiana.
She will take a week off before competing in the United States Girls Junior Championship at SentryWorld Stevens Point, Wisconsin, from July 22-27.