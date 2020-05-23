Large schools program of the year: De Smet doubles up as football, soccer headline banner year

A wingback and one of four captains on the soccer team, Grewe said the soccer Spartans were already champing at the bit for another run to state. The baseball team reveling in an unexpected championship provided a different kind of motivation.

“Everyone saw how excited they were and how happy they were,” Grewe said. “Those guys are your friends but you’re definitely jealous.”

Now Grewe and crew are the ones to envy. Grewe and the other captains on the soccer team were chosen to help design their championship ring. There’s a lot that goes into wearing a captain’s armband on the pitch but there’s simply nothing quite like putting your stamp on something that will be a treasured keepsake for the rest of your and your teammates lives.

“That was something that was too good to be true,” Grewe said. “It was a surreal feeling.”

While nothing is promised, De Smet’s reign as a powerhouse is primed to continue in the near future. The soccer team lost a talented class of seniors but also had a significant number of juniors who made an impact coming back.

The football team returns much of its stalwart defense, all three of its NCAA Division I caliber running backs and much of its offensive line.