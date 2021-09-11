Liberty uses tie-breaker to claim St. Dominic Super Cup crown

O'FALLON, Mo. — It took a third tiebreaker to declare Liberty High the champion of the St. Dominic Super Cup on Saturday.
The Eagles tied St. Dominic 0-0 in the final match of the tournament, finishing with the same number of points as Vianney - 22.
The first tiebreaker, head-to-head, didn't apply since Liberty and Vianney were in different pools and didn't play one another.
The second tiebreaker, goal differential, was knotted at 4, making the third of four possible tiebreakers, fewest goals allowed, the deciding factor. The Eagles allowed none, while Vianney permitted four.
Had there been need of a fourth tiebreaker, the champion would have been determined by a coin flip.
"I'll take it," Liberty coach Tony Luedecke said. "We had three clean sheets this week. Patrick (O'Day), our senior keeper, stood on his head for us a bunch. Any time you can go three games in a row and not let in a goal, that's what you want."
Liberty (4-1-1) opened the tournament by beating Fort Zumwalt West 2-0 on Tuesday and Oakville 2-0 on Thursday.
The Eagles, with their shutout, only needed one goal against St. Dominic to record enough points to avoid the tiebreaker scenario. But Crusaders senior goalie Aiden Mylenbusch was also stellar in goal, knocking away a shot by Liberty senior forward Paul Valenti in the 27th minute.
Twenty-one minutes earlier, Valenti had a breakaway chance against Mylenbusch. Valenti went left, but just a tad too much as his shot smacked off the post.
"There was some unlucky spin, but I definitely should have put that one away, for sure," said Valenti, one of four Eagles with two goals this season. "I'm OK with it. I'll wait until next game. (But) I think this (championship) is going to give us a lot more confidence going on with our season. I'm so proud of our back (line) today. They've been playing amazing."
The Eagles' defense, like the remainder of the team, is sprinkled with inexperience, but they're getting results in the early stages of the season, creating optimism for even better days ahead.
Five sophomores and two juniors were in Liberty's starting lineup Saturday.
"We've got senior leadership in the right positions and we've got a couple of juniors, too," Luedecke said. "It's a young squad, inexperienced. But they're getting results, which is awesome.
"Any time you can win a championship, it's awesome. We've still got a lot to work on. We didn't score today, and you can't win a game if you don't score. That's definitely something we're going to work on, but defensively, we've been solid. Chances are going to come. We've just got to capitalize."
O'Day and senior center back Ben Meyer were the defensive stalwarts in the tournament, along with sophomores Bryson King and Jack Amdrzejewski.
Liberty and St. Dominic could meet again in district competition.
St. Dominic coach Greg Koeller, whose team remains unbeaten at 4-0-2 coming off its runner-up finish in the Class 4 state tournament last year, said the game was everything that was expected.
"We knew it was going to be a good game," he said. "It was tough all the way through. It was an evenly played match, no doubt about it. It was pretty physical. We're dealing with a couple of injuries and had a couple of other players out today. This is just the beginning. We'll see each other down the road again when it means something. We'll put more emphasis on the later part than this. We'll be ready at the time we need to be.
"Overall, we're where we want to be at this time of the year. This tested us — our mental focus, our mindset heading into matches, finding that energy when we need it and not letting things pass. We're trying to get the team to be together, playing off each other a little bit more. It takes time."
Senior midfielder Nathan Grewe had a quality chance from the left side of the box in the 53rd minute as St. Dominic applied pressure. But O'Day made a strong save to keep the Crusaders off the board. Grewe has been a force so far this season, with five goals and one assist.
"Grewe is a veteran," Koeller said. "He had his opportunities. He's learning that he has to be quicker, a little more fleet of foot. But he played well this week. Andrew Harper, our No. 10, is an outstanding player. He's our creator and he played really well this week."
The final points for the tournament (both pools) were: Liberty and Vianney (22), St. Dominic (17), Oakville and Holt (14), Lindbergh (13), Priory (6) and Fort Zumwalt West (1).
In other games Saturday, Holt defeated Oakville 1-0, Vianney and Lindbergh tied 1-1 and Oakville beat Fort Zumwalt West 2-0.