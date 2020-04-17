Lights shine brightly across empty stadiums in nod to lost spring season

COLLINSVILLE — There was no highlight race or show-stopping performance by a senior.
There was no roar of elation from a crowd, but the Collinsville stadium provided one more memory to its senior class.
Collinsville athletics director Clay Smith joined schools across the state and country and lit up its stadium once more to honor its 2020 class.
"Schools in certain conferences are joining forces to turn on their stadium lights to support the class of 2020 seniors, all of our medical healthcare providers, all of our official workers and everyone putting their lives at stake during this time," Smith said. "It's especially for our class of seniors. What the entire SWC has decided to do at 8:20 p.m., which is 2020 military time, we're going to turn on our football lights for 20 minutes and 20 seconds."
The decision to light the stadium was an initiative started by a school in northern Illinois and promoted by the Illinois High School Association to help honor a class that saw its senior year cut short due to the coronavirus.
"It shows that the rest of the world is still supporting us," Mascoutah senior Ryan Norwood a football, basketball and baseball player said. "It shows that everybody is there for us. It still sucks to have our final year taken away. It means a lot that there are still people out there supporting us."
On Friday afternoon, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker made the announcement that all Illinois schools will remain closed for the remainder of the year.
IHSA will make a formal announcement about the future of the spring season on Tuesday after its board meeting.
Before the lights even came on in Collinsville, the lights from the cars surrounding the stadium nearly illuminated the field. Fans and students congregated outside the stadium to help honor the class of 2020.
When the lights came on, the Collinsville fight song that was blaring over the speakers was drowned out by the horns as the fans and students celebrated their 2020 class.
"They can't come onto campus because it's closed or the fields due to social distancing, but i'll be a nice tribute to our seniors and show them that we support them and thank them for their four years in high school," Smith said.
Alton also turned on its lights at the stadium along with all of the Southwestern Conference and will continue to do so in the coming Fridays.
"We're going to do it all Friday night through May 22, which would have been the last day of school," Alton athletics director Chris Kusnerick said. "It seems like a way, although a small way to at least honors the seniors."
Highland and the Mississippi Valley Conference also joined in on Friday evening.
"It's an opportunity to honor those kids because they are very special," Highland athletics director Amy Boscolo said. "They've worked so hard for four years and it's just a little tribute to them. "
Mascoutah already had a plan in place to light up the stadium on Monday and will continue to go ahead with its plans.
"It's just such a challenging time. The senior class has given us so much," Mascoutah athletics director Scott Battas said. "We needed to find a way to honor them and that's a nice gesture. We call it glow for the graduates."
There are other ways schools have been honoring its seniors through these trying times.
"We're posting spring spotlights which is taking a spring senior athlete once a day and kind of put them out on social media to give them a virtual senior day," Smith said. "Anything to keep their spirits up."
While the remainder of the school year was cut short, plans are being made to keep certain things that would have happened at the end of the year like graduation.
"Honors night, graduation, we're working on a plan," Boscolo said. "It'll just have to work differently. We have to keep those major things. You can't take away those things. It'll just look different."
Washington High stadium lights
Affton stadium lights honor class of 2020
Stadium Lights to Honor Class of 2020
Washington High stadium lights
Washington High stadium lights
Affton stadium lights honor class of 2020
Stadium Lights to Honor Class of 2020
Washington High stadium lights
Affton stadium lights honor class of 2020
Affton stadium lights honor class of 2020
Affton stadium lights honor class of 2020
Stadium Lights to Honor Class of 2020
Affton stadium lights honor class of 2020
Affton stadium lights honor class of 2020
Washington High stadium lights
Affton stadium lights honor class of 2020
Affton stadium lights honor class of 2020
Affton stadium lights honor class of 2020
Stadium Lights to Honor Class of 2020
Stadium Lights to Honor Class of 2020
Stadium Lights to Honor Class of 2020
Stadium Lights to Honor Class of 2020
Stadium Lights to Honor Class of 2020
Stadium Lights to Honor Class of 2020
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.