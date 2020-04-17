Lights shine brightly across empty stadiums in nod to lost spring season

On Friday afternoon, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker made the announcement that all Illinois schools will remain closed for the remainder of the year.

IHSA will make a formal announcement about the future of the spring season on Tuesday after its board meeting.

Before the lights even came on in Collinsville, the lights from the cars surrounding the stadium nearly illuminated the field. Fans and students congregated outside the stadium to help honor the class of 2020.

When the lights came on, the Collinsville fight song that was blaring over the speakers was drowned out by the horns as the fans and students celebrated their 2020 class.

"They can't come onto campus because it's closed or the fields due to social distancing, but i'll be a nice tribute to our seniors and show them that we support them and thank them for their four years in high school," Smith said.

Alton also turned on its lights at the stadium along with all of the Southwestern Conference and will continue to do so in the coming Fridays.

"We're going to do it all Friday night through May 22, which would have been the last day of school," Alton athletics director Chris Kusnerick said. "It seems like a way, although a small way to at least honors the seniors."