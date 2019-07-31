Chesterfield's Tyler Linenbroker shot a 2-under-par 68 in the second round of the 44th Boys Junior PGA Championship on Wednesday and made the cut for the final two rounds of the national tournament at Keney Park Golf Course in Hartford, Conn.
Along with a 2-over 72 from Tuesday's opening round, Linenbroker sits at even-par 140 and beat the cut line by two shots. The Marquette High student is one of 76 players who qualified to play Thursday and Friday.
Recent Lutheran South graduate Zach Shirley missed the cut by finishing at 4-over 144 through two rounds. Shirley settled for an even-par 70 in Tuesday's second round after scorching to a 5 under start through his first eight holes.
Linenbroker survived trouble on the back nine to reach the final 36 holes. He was 4 under through 12 holes in the second round but then had a bogey on No. 14 and a double bogey on No. 16 before recovering with a birdie on No. 17.
He will tee off at 7:28 a.m. Thursday in the third round along with Jonah Leach of Windermere, Fla., and William Celiberti of Ridgewood, N.J.
Linenbroker is the first St. Louis area player in at least three years to make the cut in the Boys Junior PGA Championship. He earned the Gateway Junior PGA's automatic berth by winning a qualifying tournament June 17-18 in Waterloo.
Canon Claycomb of Bowling Green, Ky., leads the tournament at 14 under and Jake Beber-Frankel of Miami, Fla., sits second at 13 under.