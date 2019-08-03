Chesterfield's Tyler Linenbroker finished 76th on Friday in the 44th Boys Junior PGA Championship at Keney Park Golf Course in Hartford, Conn.
A junior to be at Marquette High, Linenbroker was the first St. Louis area player to make the cut in the tournament in at least three years. Records previous to 2017 are not available on the Junior PGA Championship web site.
Linenbroker finished at 13-over-par 293 after firing 1-over 71 and 12-over 82 in his final two rounds. He made the cut at even-par 140.
Jack Heath of Charlotte, N.C., won the title at 21-under 259 by making a 40-foot birdie putt on the final hole of the tournament.
That putt capped a final round of 8-under 62 and his 259 score over 72 holes established a new tournament record.
Canon Claycomb of Bowling Green, Ky., was second at 260 and Any Mao of Johns Creek, Ga., finished third with a 261.
The top seven finishers bettered the previous 72-hole record score of 266 established by Akshay Bhatia in 2017 at The County Club at St. Albans.