One of the three local teams left playing in the semifinal round at the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships will have to make a slight adjustment Saturday.
When the Lou Fusz 2005 Geerling squad takes on the New Jersey Stallions Fire at 7 a.m. in a 14-under national semifinal at the Scheels Soccer Complex in Overland Park, Kansas, they'll no longer be playing under the lights as they did in their first three contests.
For midfielder Brooke Cattoor, the time of day is irrelevant, just as long as her squad continues to work at the fundamentals that got them to this point.
“We need to keep our competitive spirit and maintain our team chemistry,” Cattoor said. “Playing the game that got us here is most important. We need to stay positive and keep playing the way we have been playing.”
After playing to a 0-0 tie against Pipeline Spirit (Md.) Thursday, Fusz-Geerling finished with a 2-0-1 record in group play and was three goals shy of taking the top spot in its group based on goal differential.
Coach Dave Geerling said he likes what he's seen this week and expects the hard work and team chemistry to continue.
“Obviously, our whole team is playing well, but defense has been our most consistent (unit),” Geerling said. “(That unit has been) led by Audrey Goodyear, Anna Pagano, Megan Rogan and Greta Kohnz. Offensively, Brooke Cattoor’s been solid overall and Morgan Struttmann has provided us with some timely scoring.”
Struttmann's two goals put her one off the lead for the Golden Boot (group's top scorer).
The semifinal matchup comes after Fusz-Geerling defeated Snohomish (Wa.) 2-1 Tuesday, followed by a 1-0 victory over TFA Elite (Ohio) Wednesday.
“This is a huge accomplishment,” Geerling said of the semifinal berth. “This is what we prepared for to have a chance to advance (to) the last day. I am super proud of the way the girls have elevated their game to compete against this very tough competition. We will prepare like any other game. While it’s an important game we can’t treat it any differently.”
The winner will advance to the national championship game at 7:40 a.m. Sunday against either Pipeline or the D'feeters 2005 Black (Tex.).
“It’s exciting to be able to compete for a national title and it feels good to know that all of our hard work has paid off,” Cattoor said. “Being one of the top four teams in the country is an amazing accomplishment and it feels great. I knew we were capable of having success as long as we played as a team and played for each other.”
Fusz-Geerlng is just one of three Lou Fusz teams still alive in the national tournament.
The 2003 Blue team, coached by Cal McKee and Pat McVey, will face LVSA (Nev.) in a semifinal at 9 a.m. Saturday for a spot in the championship game at 9:20 a.m. Sunday against either PSA (NJ) or Legends IE (Cal.).
The U19 team, coached by Mike Elam, plays Campton (Ill.) United in a semifinal at 9 a.m. Saturday for a spot in the title game at 10 a.m. Sunday against either Celtic FC United (UT) or MapleBrook Fury (Minn.).
A pair of Fusz players have opportunities to earn golden boots as top scorers in their respective divisions.
Jaimie Tottleben's four goals for Fusz-Elam have her tied atop the heap in the Under-19 division while Chloe Netzel's four goals are two more than anyone else in the Under-16 group.