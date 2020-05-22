You are the owner of this article.
Lutheran North
Lutheran North

Lutheran North 49, Ava 0

Lutheran North coach Carl Reed holds up the Class 2 state championship trophy after the Crusaders defeated Ava on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Football: Crusaders posted a 14-0 record on their way to the Class 2 state championship, the program’s sixth overall but first since 1999. Senior linebacker Antonio Doyle was the All-Metro defensive player of the year and signed with Texas A&M.

Boys basketball: Won first district championship since 2013 by upsetting Trinity before falling in Class 3 sectional round to O’Fallon Christian. Finished 21-9 for most victories since a 25-win campaign in 2012.

Girls basketball: Eight-game win streak down the stretch helped Crusaders win a district title for the fourth consecutive season. Fell in Class 3 sectional to Lutheran St. Charles, finished 17-11.

Others: Boys soccer, 3-21, won district title; girls volleyball, 7-21.

