 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lutheran St. Charles

  • 0
Class 2 Show-Me Bowl

Lutheran St. Charles reacts to defeating Lamar to win the Class 2 state championship at the Show-Me Bowl, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Football: Won the first state championship in program history by beating perennial power Lamar 33-27 in the Class 2 title game on a touchdown with six seconds left to play. Finished 12-2.

Boys soccer: Beat St. Pius X 3-0 in a Class 1 championship game featuring two first-time state finalists. The Cougars finished 22-5-1 by going 14-0-1 down the stretch to claim their first crown.

Boys track and field: Behind a standout group of distance runners, claimed Class 3 runner-up team finish, missing out on a championship by only three points.

Boys cross country: Behind individual champion Caleb Lind, the All-Metro cross country runner of the year, finished third in Class 4 team standings.

Girls volleyball: Reached Class 4 quarterfinals before falling to eventual state champ Westminster in a four-set match to cap 21-11-2 season.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

We salute the 2021-2022 state high school champs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News