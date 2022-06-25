Lutheran St. Charles

Football: Won the first state championship in program history by beating perennial power Lamar 33-27 in the Class 2 title game on a touchdown with six seconds left to play. Finished 12-2.

Boys soccer: Beat St. Pius X 3-0 in a Class 1 championship game featuring two first-time state finalists. The Cougars finished 22-5-1 by going 14-0-1 down the stretch to claim their first crown.

Boys track and field: Behind a standout group of distance runners, claimed Class 3 runner-up team finish, missing out on a championship by only three points.

Boys cross country: Behind individual champion Caleb Lind, the All-Metro cross country runner of the year, finished third in Class 4 team standings.

Girls volleyball: Reached Class 4 quarterfinals before falling to eventual state champ Westminster in a four-set match to cap 21-11-2 season.