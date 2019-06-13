The 35th annual Missouri Athletic Club senior all-star soccer games are scheduled for Friday at Creve Coeur Park Field No. 1.
The girls game is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the boys game is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. The games normally are played at Soccer Park in Fenton but were moved because of flooding in Soccer Park's parking lot.
Respective rosters for each game will feature a North vs. South format.
The event's sponsor, UMB Bank, will award $1,000 scholarships to one female player and one male player in between games. The Sam Copple boys and girls goalkeepers of the year and the Missouri Athletic Club 12th Man honoree also will be named.
Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for students and parking is free.
On the girls side, the teams are even with a 15-15-4 tally throughout the game's history. Last year, the South evened the tally as it beat the North 4-1 as Eureka's Hayley Jakovich was the South MVP and Incarnate Word's Emily Groark earned the honor for the North.
On the boys side, the North holds the 21-10-4 advantage throughout the game's history. Last year, the South beat the North 4-1 as Lindbergh's Alsadiq Hasan was the South MVP while CBC's Jack Edwards earned the honor for the north squad.
Scheduled to compete for the North girls, which will be coached by the St. Dominic coach Greg Koeller, are: goalkeepers: Abby Tucker (Timberland/McKendree) and Erika Anstine (Parkway West/Quincy); defenders Talia Emch (Parkway Central/Wisconsin), Hannah Warnecke (Zumwalt South/Quincy), Mariah Johnson (Howell Central/SEMO), Maddie Crawford (Zumwalt West/Southern Indiana), Sarah Hogenkamp (St. Jospeh's/Colorado State), Emily Ingram (Ladue/Missouri State) and Lindsay Origliasso (St. Joseph's/Samford); midfielders: Alli Frederking (Incarnate/McKendree), Karsen Kohl (St. Joseph's/SLU), Jenna Mathis (Howell Central/Emory), Alyssa Pavlacic (St. Charles West/Illinois-Springfield), Maddy Stewart (St. Dominic/Benedictine) and Abbie Miller (Howell North/SLU); forwards: Hope Shimony (Ladue/Washington University), Mia Corrigan (Timberland/Lindenwood), Belle Govero (Zumwalt North/Columbia College) and Liv Layton (Incarnate Word/Colorado State).
Scheduled to compete for the South girls, who will be coached by Nerinx Hall's Brian haddock and Summit's Eric Hill, are: goalkeeper: Katie Nash (Summit/Maryvlle); defenders: Kendra Erickson (Lafayette/Tampa), Kaleigh Kastberg (Parkway West/Lindbergh), Emma Christanell (Nerinx Hall/SLU), Sarah Clubb (Eureka/Kentucky), Kathleen Kenny (Lafayette/Truman State), Marissa Lesko (Cor Jesu/SLU) and Kati Miller (Lindbergh/Western Kentucky); midfielders: Sam Courtois (Eureka/Missouri), Kaylee Freihaut (Lutheran South/Rockhurst), Anna Walsh (Summit/SLU) and Maddy Allgeyer (Nerinx Hall/Indiana); forwards: Jaimie Tottleben (Visitation/Indiana), Olivia Bokern (Mehlville/Missouri State), Lexi Lanzafame (Notre Dame/Southwest Baptist), Molly Sheridan (Kirkwood/Trinity), Gretchen Skoglund (Webster Groves/Butler) and Lily Schnieders (Summit/SIUE).
Scheduled to compete for the North boys, which will be coached by Zumwalt South's Jim Layne, are: goalkeepers: Logan Payne (De Smet/UMKC) and Dave Fitzgerald (CBC/Quincy); defenders: Chase Warner (Burroughs/Wash. U.), Trent Champagne (St. Charles West/Quincy), Nolan DeWeese (CBC/UMKC), Seth Kacic (CBC/UMKC), Scott Ross (Chaminade/Southern Indiana) and Josh Lindell (De Smet/Rockhurst); midfielders: Will Mohrmann (Priory/Kenyon), Cameron Blaylock (Howell Central/Southern Indiana), Jamie Dulle (Clayton/Redlands), Camden Dunne (Parkway Central/Bellarmine) and Matt Russo (De Smet/SLU); and forwards: Carson King (De Smet/Rockhurst), Nate Temm (CBC/UMKC), Braden Johnson (Zumwalt South/Maryville), Joe Reed (Chaminade/Villanova), Grant Powell (Ladue/Colorado), Nick Schreiber (St. Charles West/UMSL) and Camden Starzyk (CBC/Bradley).
Zumwalt South midfielder Bryce Gamache was selected but is unable to play due to injury.
Scheduled to compete for the South boys, who will be coached by Marquette's Chris Kenny and Summit's Tom Wade, are: goalkeepers: Lucas Morefield (Summit/IUPUI) and Kyle Diffley (Vianney/Missouri State); defenders: Joe Ackfeld (Vianney/Missouri State), Brenden Dolan (Vianney/Rockhurst), Jacob Quinn (Marquette/Lindenwood), Harry Skordos (Parkway West/William Jewell) and Ryan Olwig (Francis Howell/Southern Indiana); midfielders: Luke Burbee (Webster Groves/Alabama), Dylan Wiese (Holt/Missouri), Jack Douglass (Liberty/Bradley), Bradley Fritsche (Lutheran South/UMSL), Jake Hansen (Marquette/Missouri) and Mason Schultz (Webster Groves/Wisconsin); and forwards: Juniour Baraza (Principia/Undecided), Carter Easter (St. Pius X/Jefferson College), Kevin Ovalle (Parkway South/STLCC), Avdo Sahbaz (Bayless/SLU), Jacob Bilyeu (Oakville/SIUE), Tony Bodul (Lindbergh/Lewis and Clark), Trenton Dolson (Marquette/Kansas State) and Tommy Naumann (Howell/UMSL).