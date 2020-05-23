Football: Set a program record for victories during a 10-2 season. Lost in Class 6 quarterfinals at Joplin, falling one victory short of first district championship and first appearance in semifinals.
Girls swimming and diving: Repeated as Class 2 state team champions behind 10 all-state finishes, highlighted by a victory in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Boys basketball: Finished 15-14 and won first district title since 2012 by beating rivals Lafayette and Eureka, avenging regular-season losses to both. Lost in Class 5 sectional to Chaminade.
Girls basketball: 17-10 record was program's best since 17-win campaign in 2012 and matched program's most victories (also in 2006 and 2010) since a 21-win season in 2005. Captured district crown for second consecutive season after winning its first in 2019, bowed out in Class 5 sectional loss to Kirkwood.
Softball: Won a district title for the fifth consecutive season. Fell in Class 4 sectional to Webster Groves to cap a 17-13 campaign.
Girls volleyball: 24-9-2 season was program's best since a 26-victory campaign in 2013. Lost to eventual state runner-up Lafayette in district semifinal.
Also: Boys soccer, 8-10-1; boys cross country ninth in Class 4 state meet, including two all-state individuals; boys wrestling had one medal-winning performance at state.
Ice hockey: 13-9-4 season ended in Mid-States Challenge Cup quarterfinals.
