Maryville University backs out of hosting basketball playoff games

Maryville University will not host Class 5 girls and boys sectional basketball games Wednesday as originally scheduled.

The school backed out of its hosting duties Monday.

“My understanding is the school wants to take this time to do a deep cleaning of the campus while the students are on spring break,” Missouri State High School Activities Association spokesperson Jason West said in an email.

The games that were slated to be played at Maryville have been moved to Fort Zumwalt East. The Troy and Fort Zumwalt West girls are scheduled to play at 6 p.m. The Francis Howell and Fort Zumwalt North boys are scheduled to tip off at 7:45 p.m.

Maryville also was scheduled to host Class 4 girls and boys quarterfinals Saturday. Those games will not be played at Maryville and a new host site is currently being sought.