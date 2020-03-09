You are the owner of this article.
Maryville University backs out of hosting basketball playoff games
Maryville University backs out of hosting basketball playoff games

Troy 56, Fort Zumwalt South 45

Troy's Mackenzie Caldwell snags a rebound during the third place girls basketball game of the 32nd annual Troy Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Troy Buchanan High School in Troy, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Gordon Radford

Maryville University will not host Class 5 girls and boys sectional basketball games Wednesday as originally scheduled.

The school backed out of its hosting duties Monday.

“My understanding is the school wants to take this time to do a deep cleaning of the campus while the students are on spring break,” Missouri State High School Activities Association spokesperson Jason West said in an email.

The games that were slated to be played at Maryville have been moved to Fort Zumwalt East. The Troy and Fort Zumwalt West girls are scheduled to play at 6 p.m. The Francis Howell and Fort Zumwalt North boys are scheduled to tip off at 7:45 p.m.

Maryville also was scheduled to host Class 4 girls and boys quarterfinals Saturday. Those games will not be played at Maryville and a new host site is currently being sought.

