Boys track and field: Class 2A team state championship was the first in program history, helped by Alabama signee Barry Evans’ discus title and runner-up finish in shot put along with strong relays. Also won conference and sectional team titles.

Football: Closed 5-1 spring season by winning the uniquely created Mississippi Valley Bowl series, a solid follow up to the program’s state semifinal showing in 2019.

Boys basketball: Rolled to a 16-1 record that included a 10-0 mark in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

Boys cross country: MVC team champs, 2A regional champ, 2A sectional champ

Girls soccer: Reached the sectional semifinals for the first time in program history, finished 13-8.

Other core sports: Girls track and field, conference and sectional team champion; baseball, 19-10 sectional semifinalist; boys soccer, 13-2-2 conference runner-up; girls volleyball, 12-4 conference runner-up.

Other sports: Girls cross country, conference runner-up, regional champion, third at sectional.