Mascoutah
Illinois Class 2A State Track Meet

Barry Evans of Mascoutah competes in the discus at the Illinois Class 2A State Track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, IL on Friday June 18, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com.

Boys track and field: Class 2A team state championship was the first in program history, helped by Alabama signee Barry Evans’ discus title and runner-up finish in shot put along with strong relays. Also won conference and sectional team titles.

Football: Closed 5-1 spring season by winning the uniquely created Mississippi Valley Bowl series, a solid follow up to the program’s state semifinal showing in 2019.

Boys basketball: Rolled to a 16-1 record that included a 10-0 mark in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

Boys cross country: MVC team champs, 2A regional champ, 2A sectional champ

Girls soccer: Reached the sectional semifinals for the first time in program history, finished 13-8.

Other core sports: Girls track and field, conference and sectional team champion; baseball, 19-10 sectional semifinalist; boys soccer, 13-2-2 conference runner-up; girls volleyball, 12-4 conference runner-up.

Other sports: Girls cross country, conference runner-up, regional champion, third at sectional.

