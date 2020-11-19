Masks are a must for basketball in St. Louis County, IHSA officially pauses winter season

This policy does not apply to Fox, Northwest–Cedar Hill or Seckman, which are located in Jefferson County.

As with the return of football in October, every school district that wants to participate in winter sports must submit a proposed plan to the Department of Public Health and have it approved to begin playing teams within the St. Louis Area region, which is designated as St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Franklin County, Jefferson County and the Metro East.

Every player and coach is required to wear a mask. The guidelines also ban tournaments and showcase events.

Cunningham said the St. Louis County Health Department will reevaluate its guidelines in the near future and there is a hope the spectator policy could change.

“Hopefully this is not long term,” Cunningham said.

As St. Louis County plans to begin playing games, the Illinois High School Association announced Thursday it would pause winter sports indefinitely. The IHSA board of directors met Thursday and decided, in conjunction with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s recent restrictions, the basketball season will be put on hold. The IHSA will revisit its decision Dec. 2 and again Dec. 14.