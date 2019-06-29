Core sports
Softball: Reached Class 2A super-sectional round before falling 2-1 to eventual state runner-up Pinckneyville. Finished 17-11 by winning 12 of final 16 games.
Girls volleyball: Maintained place as one of area’s elite programs by reaching Class 3A sectional final, falling to eventual state runner-up Althoff. Finished 25-13 against demanding schedule.
Girls basketball: Reached Class 3A sectional final and finished 23-8 after dropping a 42-40 decision to Effingham. It was third consecutive season with at least 20 victories for the program.
Baseball: Finished 20-10 and lost in Class 2A sectional final by 7-5 score to Teutopolis, the eventual state champ. First winning season for program since 2014-15 and most wins since going 21-3 in 2010-11.
Boys basketball: Swept three games against rival Breese Central, including a one-point regional semifinal before falling to eventual Class 3A state champ East St. Louis in regional final. Finished 21-12.
Football: A 7-3 campaign and Class 4A playoff appearance was a nice turnaround from 2-7 campaign in 2017.
Also: Girls soccer, 12-12-2 (sectional semifinal); boys soccer, 9-10-3.
Individuals
Six All-Metro selections, including two first-team choices. … Eight athletes signed or committed to college programs at various levels. … Grant Goebel, a junior, finished 28th in Class 2A state boys golf.