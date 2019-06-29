Class 2A softball supersectional - Mater Dei vs Pinckneyville

Mater Dei's Elizabeth Beckmann (center) is congratulated by teammates Kellene Engehart (left) and Abby Braundmeier after scoring their lone run in the Class 2A Johnston City Softball Super-Sectional on Monday May 27, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Core sports

Softball: Reached Class 2A super-sectional round before falling 2-1 to eventual state runner-up Pinckneyville. Finished 17-11 by winning 12 of final 16 games.

Girls volleyball: Maintained place as one of area’s elite programs by reaching Class 3A sectional final, falling to eventual state runner-up Althoff. Finished 25-13 against demanding schedule.

Girls basketball: Reached Class 3A sectional final and finished 23-8 after dropping a 42-40 decision to Effingham. It was third consecutive season with at least 20 victories for the program.

Baseball: Finished 20-10 and lost in Class 2A sectional final by 7-5 score to Teutopolis, the eventual state champ. First winning season for program since 2014-15 and most wins since going 21-3 in 2010-11.

Boys basketball: Swept three games against rival Breese Central, including a one-point regional semifinal before falling to eventual Class 3A state champ East St. Louis in regional final. Finished 21-12.

Football: A 7-3 campaign and Class 4A playoff appearance was a nice turnaround from 2-7 campaign in 2017.

Also: Girls soccer, 12-12-2 (sectional semifinal); boys soccer, 9-10-3.

Individuals

Six All-Metro selections, including two first-team choices. … Eight athletes signed or committed to college programs at various levels. … Grant Goebel, a junior, finished 28th in Class 2A state boys golf.  

