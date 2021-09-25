MICDS, John Burroughs celebrate with six-sport extravaganza

John Burroughs junior defender Finley Desai helped the Bombers’ soccer team secure a 2-1 victory over MICDS, then painted “eye-blue” along his cheekbones to cheer on the field hockey team.

Desai participated in Wild West Day and Twin Day during spirit week, then participated in a pep rally and bonfire Friday before playing a big part in the Bombers’ win on Saturday.

“We’re basically thinking about this game the whole week since (MICDS) is our biggest rival, and after the pep rally, you really have to get refocused,” Desai said.

Refocusing a team after a week of so much pageantry can be a challenge for coaches whose teams may not be used to so much fanfare and crowd support.

“We used to play the Friday before the football game and I kind of liked it then because we had our own special time and I didn’t have to worry about the kids losing energy from wanting to participate in all the rest of the stuff,” John Burroughs soccer coach Alan Trzecki said. “Now, they have to temper their enthusiasm some so they have the energy to come and play.”

MICDS soccer coach Jack Fischer is a John Burroughs graduate who won a state title playing for Trzecki in 2008 and won a state title coaching at MICDS in 2020.