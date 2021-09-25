MICDS, John Burroughs celebrate with six-sport extravaganza

LADUE — Caroline Cooper sat atop the hood of a Jeep and scrawled “Honk for the Rams” on its windshield.
Field hockey teammate Greta Wolfsberger grabbed a snare drum and two wooden spoons from the trunk of her car.
Cooper, Wolfsberger and the rest of the MICDS field hockey team arrived in full uniform two hours prior to their game for what senior captain Kate Oliver called her “favorite day of the year.”
Beginning in 2012, MICDS and John Burroughs have culminated a week of spirit days and pep rallies by gathering at one of their campuses and competing in almost every fall sport on the same day.
On Saturday, the Rams hosted the Bombers in girls tennis, boys soccer, volleyball, boys swimming and diving, field hockey and football.
Student-athletes like Wolfsberger tried to bang their drums in support of as many teams as possible.
“This is the special weekend when everyone comes out, we’re a team, we’re a family, we come together and celebrate everyone else,” Wolfsberger said.
With MICDS and John Burroughs both residing in the same classification in football, the teams often played late in the season on a day set by the Missouri State High School Activities Association. In 2012, the schools gained more control of their own football schedules and a new tradition was born.
“Once the playoff format changed, we knew Burroughs was going to be a regular season conference game for football,” MICDS athletics director Josh Smith said. “Working with them, we got all the rest of the fall sports to pair up whenever possible."
The field hockey team stopped by the tennis match, which began at 10 a.m., cheered on the Rams’ soccer team at 10:30, played their own game at noon and ran over to catch the 2 p.m. kickoff of the football game.
“People go from game to game to game. It’s like a big party,” MICDS senior cheerleading captain Samantha Iken said. “Everyone just comes together. It’s great.”
The journey to the final destination — the football game — takes on a life of its own as MICDS students dress in white, wear Mardi Gras beads and ring cowbells as they energetically sprint to the stadium moments before kickoff in what is affectionately called the “Ram Run.”
“It’s one of my favorite experiences of homecoming,” said Oliver, who scored two goals in a 3-1 victory over John Burroughs.
For Smith, the atmosphere of the day has been exactly what he hoped it would be, no matter which school hosts.
“It’s what you would feel for a football homecoming game, but it’s for all sports, which is pretty neat,” Smith said. “That same sort of spirit permeates everything.”
John Burroughs junior defender Finley Desai helped the Bombers’ soccer team secure a 2-1 victory over MICDS, then painted “eye-blue” along his cheekbones to cheer on the field hockey team.
Desai participated in Wild West Day and Twin Day during spirit week, then participated in a pep rally and bonfire Friday before playing a big part in the Bombers’ win on Saturday.
“We’re basically thinking about this game the whole week since (MICDS) is our biggest rival, and after the pep rally, you really have to get refocused,” Desai said.
Refocusing a team after a week of so much pageantry can be a challenge for coaches whose teams may not be used to so much fanfare and crowd support.
“We used to play the Friday before the football game and I kind of liked it then because we had our own special time and I didn’t have to worry about the kids losing energy from wanting to participate in all the rest of the stuff,” John Burroughs soccer coach Alan Trzecki said. “Now, they have to temper their enthusiasm some so they have the energy to come and play.”
MICDS soccer coach Jack Fischer is a John Burroughs graduate who won a state title playing for Trzecki in 2008 and won a state title coaching at MICDS in 2020.
“These are two quality athletic programs with a chance to play in front of a big crowd and celebrate a big day,” Fischer said. “It can create meaningful memories for a lot of kids, especially coming off last year when we had a state championship team and only so many people could come to games.”
With large crowds and enthusiastic student sections moving between fields and cheering on players, those meaningful memories could be embedded for years to come.
“The kids aren’t used to playing in front of a crowd, until today. It just fuels them,” MICDS field hockey coach Lynn Mittler said.
Oliver added, “It’s so fun to be able to move between different fields and support everyone. It builds such a sense of community.”
At the end of the day, Burroughs finished with a 4-2 advantage in the six-sport affair, winning girls tennis, boys swimming and diving, girls volleyball and boys soccer matchups. The MICDS football team closed the festivities with a 35-0 triumph.