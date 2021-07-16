Boys soccer: Captured program’s first state championship by winning the Class 2 title after never advancing past quarterfinals previously and not even reaching that round since 1989. Started season Sept. 29 because of COVID-19 restrictions and then won final 11 games to finish 13-3.

Football: Finished as the Class 4 runner-up and with a 7-1 record after falling 35-30 to Helias in the state final. Runner-up showing was second in three seasons for the Rams, who won every game by at least 14 points en route to the title game.

Boys track and field: Fell one point short of first state team championship. Class 3 runner-up finish matched the program’s best showing and included a triple jump title for Shawn Putnam along with a 1600-meter relay title for the foursome of Tony Nunn, Winston Moore, Aaron Hendricks and Novo Onovwerosuoke.

Other core sports: Boys basketball 20-4 Metro League champ and district finalist; baseball 14-13 district finalist; girls soccer 10-8 district finalist; girls basketball 16-9 district finalist.