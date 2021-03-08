Missouri boys wrestling area Class 4 state qualifiers

CBC
106: Luke Lilledahl, freshman, 17-1
113: Kolby Warren, sophomore, 17-2
132: Santino Robinson, sophomore, 16-2
170: Lucas White, senior, 18-0
195: Jack Darrah, junior, 15-0
Eureka
120: Ryan Thornhill, freshman, 24-4
160: Kyle Hurst, senior, 17-3
182: Zachary McQuerry, senior, 14-8
220: William Nelson, junior, 18-5
Fort Zumwalt North
120: Storhm Jones, senior, 27-5
145: Andrew Long, senior, 145
195: Eddie Angelback, senior, 30-7
220: Brendan Mahoney, senior, 24-3
Fort Zumwalt West
113: Brayden Eikermann, freshman, 17-7
132: Mitchell Huber, senior, 32-4
Fox
285: Mason Petty, senior, 18-4
Francis Howell
120: Cooper Corley, sophomore, 27-5
152: Hayden Trezek, junior, 27-5
170: Blake Becker, senior, 22-5
285: Judah Johnson, junior, 16-5
Francis Howell Central
106: Tyer Paul, senior, 16-15
120: David Cross, sophomore, 39-1
126: Peyton Shepard, sophomore, 37-1
138: Thomas Stuhlman, sophomore, 12-2
152: Aidan Hernandez, sophomore, 41-1
160: Kaden Hart, senior, 42-1
285: Spencer Flemington, sophomore, 20-16
Francis Howell North
182: Jesse Collins, senior, 18-3
Holt
106: Logan Rubinstein, freshman, 15-1
113: Nicholas Chambers, sophomore, 32-0
126: Hayden Ferrell, senior, 25-6
132: Tyler Bierman, junior, 21-5
138: Andrew Peppin, sophomore, 20-7
145: Jackson Sapp, sophomore, 28-6
170: Richard Meyer III, sophomore, 26-9
182: Colin Bunner, junior, 24-2
195: Isaiah Slaughter, junior, 27-6
Lafayette
106: Dylan Roth, freshman, 35-7
120: Lane Tenny, junior, 20-13
132: Joel Mylin, senior, 32-3
138: Andrew Doehring, junior, 34-8
170: Evan Boren, senior, 36-3
182: Tommy Hagan, junior, 38-3
Lindbergh
113: Aden Solomon, freshman, 24-5
126: James Homfeld, senior, 30-1
Marquette
145: Alex Nicozisin, senior, 40-1
152: Aidan Rudman, senior, 35-4
Northwest-Cedar Hill
152: Cannon Newhouse, senior, 37-3
195: Johnny Daffron, senior, 32-6
Oakville
220: Ethan Venable, freshman, 26-4
Parkway South
138: Jacob Sinn, senior, 22-3
Seckman
106: Draegen Orine, freshman, 39-0
113: Matthew Cook, freshman, 22-9
120: Devin Haag, senior, 15-7
126: Drake Jenings, freshman, 25-14
132: John Barnvakais, sophomore, 10-2
138: Aydan Cook, junior, 19-5
160: Cole Ruble, sophomore, 30-9
170: Jayden Ashlock, freshman, 35-7
195: Dylan Carlton, junior, 36-6
SLUH
195: Logan Neumann, senior, 21-2
220: Cayden Owens, junior, 21-8
Timberland
113: Dalton Kuhn, junior, 12-10
170: Ethan Wasson, sophomore, 16-9
285: Andrew Bontranger, junior, 13-13
Troy Buchanan
106: Mark Matschiner, freshman, 26-12
138: Seth Littrell, junior, 32-10
160: Brett Smith, sophomore, 37-2
Washington
285: Gavin Holtmeyer, junior, 34-4
