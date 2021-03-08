 Skip to main content
Missouri boys wrestling area Class 4 state qualifiers
From the 2021 wrestling area state qualifiers series
CBC

106: Luke Lilledahl, freshman, 17-1

113: Kolby Warren, sophomore, 17-2

132: Santino Robinson, sophomore, 16-2

170: Lucas White, senior, 18-0

195: Jack Darrah, junior, 15-0

Eureka

120: Ryan Thornhill, freshman, 24-4

160: Kyle Hurst, senior, 17-3

182: Zachary McQuerry, senior, 14-8

220: William Nelson, junior, 18-5

Fort Zumwalt North

120: Storhm Jones, senior, 27-5

145: Andrew Long, senior, 145

195: Eddie Angelback, senior, 30-7

220: Brendan Mahoney, senior, 24-3

Fort Zumwalt West

113: Brayden Eikermann, freshman, 17-7

132: Mitchell Huber, senior, 32-4

Fox

285: Mason Petty, senior, 18-4

Francis Howell

120: Cooper Corley, sophomore, 27-5

152: Hayden Trezek, junior, 27-5

170: Blake Becker, senior, 22-5

285: Judah Johnson, junior, 16-5

Francis Howell Central

106: Tyer Paul, senior, 16-15

120: David Cross, sophomore, 39-1

126: Peyton Shepard, sophomore, 37-1

138: Thomas Stuhlman, sophomore, 12-2

152: Aidan Hernandez, sophomore, 41-1

160: Kaden Hart, senior, 42-1

285: Spencer Flemington, sophomore, 20-16

Francis Howell North

182: Jesse Collins, senior, 18-3

Holt

106: Logan Rubinstein, freshman, 15-1

113: Nicholas Chambers, sophomore, 32-0

126: Hayden Ferrell, senior, 25-6

132: Tyler Bierman, junior, 21-5

138: Andrew Peppin, sophomore, 20-7

145: Jackson Sapp, sophomore, 28-6

170: Richard Meyer III, sophomore, 26-9

182: Colin Bunner, junior, 24-2

195: Isaiah Slaughter, junior, 27-6

Lafayette

106: Dylan Roth, freshman, 35-7

120: Lane Tenny, junior, 20-13

132: Joel Mylin, senior, 32-3

138: Andrew Doehring, junior, 34-8

170: Evan Boren, senior, 36-3

182: Tommy Hagan, junior, 38-3

Lindbergh

113: Aden Solomon, freshman, 24-5

126: James Homfeld, senior, 30-1

Marquette

145: Alex Nicozisin, senior, 40-1

152: Aidan Rudman, senior, 35-4

Northwest-Cedar Hill

152: Cannon Newhouse, senior, 37-3

195: Johnny Daffron, senior, 32-6

Oakville

220: Ethan Venable, freshman, 26-4

Parkway South

138: Jacob Sinn, senior, 22-3

Seckman

106: Draegen Orine, freshman, 39-0

113: Matthew Cook, freshman, 22-9

120: Devin Haag, senior, 15-7

126: Drake Jenings, freshman, 25-14

132: John Barnvakais, sophomore, 10-2

138: Aydan Cook, junior, 19-5

160: Cole Ruble, sophomore, 30-9

170: Jayden Ashlock, freshman, 35-7

195: Dylan Carlton, junior, 36-6

SLUH

195: Logan Neumann, senior, 21-2

220: Cayden Owens, junior, 21-8

Timberland

113: Dalton Kuhn, junior, 12-10

170: Ethan Wasson, sophomore, 16-9

285: Andrew Bontranger, junior, 13-13

Troy Buchanan

106: Mark Matschiner, freshman, 26-12

138: Seth Littrell, junior, 32-10

160: Brett Smith, sophomore, 37-2

Washington

285: Gavin Holtmeyer, junior, 34-4

