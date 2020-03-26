Missouri, Illinois associations express hope for spring season

In separate news releases issued Wednesday, the Missouri and Illinois state high school activities associations both stated a desire to see a spring sports season played in some form if possible as the nation fights the coronavirus pandemic.

While schools in Illinois have been ordered closed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker through April 7 and many Missouri schools are closed through late April based on decisions of local districts, IHSA executive director Craig Anderson stated a plan could be to play well into June.

“As the IHSA staff and board of directors continue to monitor updates from government offices, as well as state and local health departments, we continue to support the possibility of our member schools completing both regular- and post-season spring sport seasons,” Anderson said in the IHSA news release. “The date schools are allowed to return to session will determine the length of the spring sports season and the potential of an IHSA state series.”

The sentiment in Missouri via a release by the Missouri State High School Activities Association echoed the Illinois statement.

While changes will have to be made, the plan for now is that in some form the show would go on.