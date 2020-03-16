Missouri spring coaches, athletes in limbo

Daniel Harris looked at the 30 faces on his computer screen and asked for Netflix suggestions.
The John Burroughs boys and girls track coach was being humorous in a moment that has no precedent — but he wasn’t completely kidding.
“I did tell them they could let us know if there are any strong recommendations,” Harris said.
Harris and his athletes, like many others in the state, are in a holding pattern.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association announced in a statement Monday afternoon the spring sports season has not been canceled at this time but will look different as school districts across the state adjust to life in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Most — if not all — area school districts and private schools have canceled school and extracurricular activities through April 3. Burroughs set its potential restart date at April 6.
The suspension of school and activities brought immediate repercussions for the spring sports landscape. Burroughs canceled the Skippy Keefer Relays. Festus canceled its Early Bird meet. Monday morning the 19th Parkway College Showcase scheduled for April 3-4 at the Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights was canceled, too. With 104 teams from Missouri, Illinois, Kansas and Wisconsin, it is among the biggest events in the area that will not take place.
“I truly feel bad for the athletes this spring,” tournament director Michael Skordos said. “But the safety and health for everyone is our number one priority. We will see everyone in 2021.”
Organized practices are not allowed when school is out under these circumstances. If school is in session, practices and games can go on as usual. MSHSAA did say in its statement to member schools that should the state government shutdown schools, practices and games would not be allowed.
Should the spring season resume the 14 practice requirement for eligibility remains in place. MSHSAA by-law 3.9.1 stipulates that every athlete must have 14 days of conditioning practice. Preseason practices began on March 2. Athletes could have up to 10 practices under their belt prior to the school cancellations this week. That means most athletes would need at least four more days of practice prior to competing in a game.
“We've been directed as coaches as being hands-off,” Francis Howell baseball coach Tony Perkins said. “We can't have organized practices and tell them what to do. Which is tough not to be with the kids. You can work out on your own and hopefully, in the short time we had them that they learned the process.”
In an effort to be sharp for when and if the games will go on, Harris had a virtual video meeting with his team to talk about what they can do as individuals to be ready. This isn’t completely new territory for Harris as Burroughs gives students a two-week spring break, which always takes a big bite out of his preseason preparations. This year it has been stretched to three weeks, but the philosophy remains the same.
“Spring break doesn’t mean taking a break,” Harris said. “Do your work wherever you have to be.”
In an effort for his athletes to stay focused, Harris wanted them to encourage and help one another any way they can. Technology is a part of that plan as Burroughs is preparing to integrate distance learning into its curriculum in these uncertain times.
“We’re looking for a system of accountability,” Harris said. “Part of our check-ins will be video conference calls.”
Kirkwood boys and girls track coach Roberta McWoods called her team together Friday after practice to try and address what the future could look like. McWoods did not know at the time it was her last practice until after April 3, but was well aware it could be.
McWoods said she plans on utilizing a team application for smartphones where she can layout things for the athletes to be working on should they be able to find space to do so.
“Find a park, find a track that’s not locked up and stay in shape,” McWoods said.
MSHSAA’s statement addressed the possibility of what the spring could look like with venues changing and the calendar adjusting in an effort to make the postseason happen.
“Many of the host venues and facilities for our events are connected with colleges and universities that are closing their campuses. These issues directly and wholly affect MSHSAA districts and state series events,” MSHSAA executive director Kerwin Urhahn said in the statement. “If we are able to maintain locations for hosting the championship series and schools are wishing to participate in the postseason, we will conduct the championships.”
Hazelwood West track coach Tim Levine said he’s glad there is a chance his team, his seniors in particular, still have a shot at a spring season.
“None of my athletes are excited (about being out of school),” Levine said. “It’s nice to have that hope and to pass it on to your athletes, because they are super frustrated.”
McWoods said she has never experienced anything like this in her life. For the last 43 years, 35 of those as a coach, her spring has revolved around track. That is all up in the air now.
“I’ve never had a spring without track and field,” McWoods said. “It’s a little scary. It’s going to be a different spring. We’re not out of the woods yet, but we live to see another day.”
Jim Faasen and Paul Halfacre contributed to this report.