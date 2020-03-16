Missouri spring sports enter holding pattern

“I truly feel bad for the athletes this spring,” tournament director Michael Skordos said. “But the safety and health for everyone is our number one priority. We will see everyone in 2021.”

Organized practices are not allowed when school is out under these circumstances. If school is in session, practices and games can go on as usual. MSHSAA did say in its statement to member schools that should the state government shutdown schools, practices and games would not be allowed.

Should the spring season resume the 14 practice requirement for eligibility remains in place. MSHSAA by-law 3.9.1 stipulates that every athlete must have 14 days of conditioning practice. Preseason practices began on March 2. Athletes could have up to 10 practices under their belt prior to the school cancellations this week. That means most athletes would need at least four more days of practice prior to competing in a game.

“We've been directed as coaches as being hands-off,” Francis Howell baseball coach Tony Perkins said. “We can't have organized practices and tell them what to do. Which is tough not to be with the kids. You can work out on your own and hopefully, in the short time we had them that they learned the process.”