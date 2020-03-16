Missouri spring sports in holding pattern but not canceled

Spring sports seasons in Missouri are in a holding pattern but have not been canceled.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association sent a statement to its member schools that district and postseason tournaments remain in play for the time being.

“The MSHSAA Office will stay in communication with state and local officials to help determine the possibility of holding our championships either as scheduled, or moving back into June if schools are still in session,” the statement read.

The statement also reminded member schools all players will need the required 14 days of practice before being eligible to play. Practices prior to school shutdowns across the state will count toward that number, but MSHSAA will not waive the 14-practice requirement and workout plans from coaches during school closures do not count toward that requirement.

The statement did caution the member schools that the continuation of the postseason would also depend on finding sites willing and able to host events.

"Many of the the host venues and facilities for our events are connected with colleges and universities that are closing their campuses," MSHSAA executive director Kerwin Urhahn said. "If we are able to maintain locations for hosting the championship series, and schools are wishing to participate, in the postseason we will conduct the championships."

The statement also said if school districts have closed due to the coronavirus pandemic that no practices or games are allowed. If schools are still in session, then those schools will make their own decisions about practices and games.