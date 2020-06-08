Mizzou recruit Lohse healthy, happy to get a chance to play

Lohse stayed in shape during the spring and has come out with a vengeance over the past few weeks.

"He's on a different level than anyone we've seen," said Gateway manager Jason Smith, who coaches at Marissa High.

The Athletics are getting into the groove of playing three or four games a week.

The players missed sports in the spring, which makes the June contests all the more meaningful.

"It's just great to be out here," Arnold said. "We're enjoying every minute of it."

Explained Lohse, "Sometimes, you take it for granted. When you don't have it, that's when it really hurts to miss it."

Miller and his staff have provided the players with plenty of game action. The team is based out of Jefferson County and drawn as many as 200 fans per game at the historic ballpark.

On Sunday, a crowd of about 100 cheered on both sides. Fans simply reveled in the fact that baseball is back in some of the outlying counties in the St. Louis area.