Mizzou recruit Lohse healthy, happy to get a chance to play

IMPERIAL — Ian Lohse had heard the question time and time again.
So much so that the recent Marquette High graduate likes to have fun with it.
No, the University of Missouri pitching recruit is not related to former major league hurler Kyle Lohse, who pitched for the Cardinals from 2008-12.
"I've heard it so many times," the lefthander said. "Every once in a while, I'll just say, 'Yeah, he's my uncle.'"
In reality, there is no relation between the two.
But Ian is well on his way to making a name for himself on the mound.
Lohse turned in his third dazzling effort of the club season Sunday, helping the Adidas Athletics to an 8-0 win over the Gateway Bruins in a contest at Rock Memorial American Legion Park.
Yes, elite club baseball is back and Lohse is leading the way for his team.
His performances for the Adidas Academy Under-18 squad are becoming legendary. He struck out 12 batters in the four-inning contest against a Gateway team made up of players from the Illinois side of the Metro area. Lohse gave up one hit — a three-hop infield single — and walked just one.
"He's ridiculously good," Adidas coach Luke Miller said. "His movement on the ball has been unbelievable."
Lohse improved to a 3-0 for the Athletics, who have won all 10 of their contests this season. He has not allowed a run and has surrendered just two hits in 12 innings. Clocking consistently in the low 90 mph range, Lohse has 35 strikeouts out of 36 recorded outs.
Just as impressively, he has fanned 35 of the 41 batters he's faced.
"He's got an electric curveball, a great slider," said Adidas catcher Chewy Arnold, who also caught Lohse in high school. "But all he needs is that fastball."
Lohse dominated the Bruins from start to finish, using a variety of pitches. His heater topped out at 94 mph in the second inning. He followed that up on the very next pitch with a 66 mph changeup, which left the hitter shaking his head.
Despite standing just 5-foot-10, Lohse has the power of a taller pitcher. He missed most of his junior season in high school with an elbow injury but came back for the final three games to help the Mustangs to a second-place showing at the Class 5 state tournament.
He was looking forward to a healthy senior campaign before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered the season.
"I was so excited to be a senior and go out and have a full season because I was finally super healthy," Lohse said. "Then with everything that happened, I was heartbroken."
Lohse stayed in shape during the spring and has come out with a vengeance over the past few weeks.
"He's on a different level than anyone we've seen," said Gateway manager Jason Smith, who coaches at Marissa High.
The Athletics are getting into the groove of playing three or four games a week.
The players missed sports in the spring, which makes the June contests all the more meaningful.
"It's just great to be out here," Arnold said. "We're enjoying every minute of it."
Explained Lohse, "Sometimes, you take it for granted. When you don't have it, that's when it really hurts to miss it."
Miller and his staff have provided the players with plenty of game action. The team is based out of Jefferson County and drawn as many as 200 fans per game at the historic ballpark.
On Sunday, a crowd of about 100 cheered on both sides. Fans simply reveled in the fact that baseball is back in some of the outlying counties in the St. Louis area.
"These kids are so passionate about having an opportunity to play," said Nick Herrin, the owner of Apex Tournaments, which helps put on the games. "They feel like it's a blessing to be out here and we're happy to provide that opportunity."
The Athletics feature some of the top recent high school graduates from the area. Four members of the 22-man roster are from Marquette. Two key players are from Vianney including standout outfielder CJ Cepicky, who will room with Lohse at Mizzou.
Adidas scored four times in the first inning Sunday to make life easy for Lohse.
Andrew Buescher (a Vianney grad heading to Quincy University) and Ryan Malzahn (O'Fallon Christian-Quincy University) had successive triples. Matt Schark added a key hit to push the lead to 3-0. Schark , who was also a basketball standout at Francis Howell, is headed to play baseball at Jefferson College. Kameron Morris (Blair Oaks, William Woods University), Arnold, Buescher and Schark also reached base two times each.
"It's fun to win and do the things we're doing," Lohse said. "But just to be out there playing, while a lot of guys aren't able to, that's the best part."
