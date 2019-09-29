The CBC football team didn’t stay down for long.
Sophomore quarterback Ayden Robinson-Wayne rushed for three scores including two in the opening 5 minutes, 44 seconds to help the Cadets roll to a 45-14 win over rival St. Louis U. High on Friday.
CBC had a 37-game Metro Catholic Conference winning streak snapped in a 42-14 loss to De Smet in front of a national TV audience on ESPNU on Sept. 20.
It didn’t take the tradition-rich school long to return to its winning ways.
Junior running back Jordan Clay busted the game open with an 80-yard TD gallop that put his team ahead 28-7 late in the first quarter.
Robinson-Wayne hit Kenneth Hamilton on a 10-yard scoring toss midway through the second quarter for a 38-7 cushion.
The two-time defending state champion Cadets (4-1, 2-1) racked up 506 yards of total offense. Robinson-Wayne rushed for 132 yards on 10 carries. He hit on 10 of 17 passes for 106 yards.
Clay only carried three times, but amassed 158 yards.
It marked the 97th meeting between the two MCC rivals.
Kellen Porter scored on a 17-yard run for SLUH (2-3, 0-2) in the opening quarter.
SLUH IMPRESSIVE AT COMO INVITATIONAL
In a field that included schools that have won every boys swimming and diving team state championship since 2001, St. Louis University High proved to be the best by several lengths of the Mizzou Aquatic Center pool Saturday.
The Junior Billikens easily repeated as team champions of the COMO Invitational, scoring 288 points to finish atop a field of 30 scoring teams. Park Hill South was runner-up with 183 points and Cape Central, the two-time defending Class 1 state champ, was third with 161.
SLUH, the defending Class 2 state champion, set COMO Invitational meet records in a pair of events en route to its team crown.
Both involved sophomore Cooper Scharff, whose preliminary time of 50.45 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke was the best in meet history before he ultimately settled for a second-place finish.
Earlier, Scharff anchored Andrew Butters, Andrew Zimmerman and Joshua Brown to a victory in the 200 freestyle in 1:25.68. That meet record time broke a record SLUH established a couple of hours earlier in the prelims.
Scharff also was runner-up in the 200 individual medley and on the runner-up 200 medley relay along with Evan Lu, Jonas Hostetler and Zimmerman.
Other event runners-up for the Junior Bills were sophomore Sebastian Lawrence in diving and junior Eli Butters in the 100 free.
The 30-team field included last year's Class 1 team champ (Cape Central) and the three Class 2 teams that earned state trophies behind SLUH (Liberty-KC, CBC and Lee's Summit North).
RILEY ON A ROLL
Edwardsville High sophomore Riley Lewis won the O’Fallon Lady Panther Invitational on Tuesday at Tamarack Golf Course.
She fired a 3-over-par 74 to tie O’Fallon senior Elizabeth Henken in regulation before downing Henken on the first hole of a playoff.
Lewis, who also captured the tournament title last season, used a 255-foot drive to take control on the extra hole.
O’Fallon captured the team title of the 14-school affair with a four-player score of 310 — 14 shots ahead of second-place Edwardsville.
KEY TO VICTORY
Ritenour senior infielder Mia Key posted back-to-back 5 RBI games on Wednesday and Thursday.
She got her 24-hour stretch started with a double in an 18-0 win over McCluer. The next day, she went 3-for-3 in a 18-3 win at home against Hazelwood Central.
Key, who has four games of three RBI or more, is hitting .538 with a team-leading 26 RBI. The Huskies (6-9) are bouncing back from a 2-5 start to the campaign.
THE KINGS OF GASCONADE COUNTY
Hermann senior quarterback Chase McKague threw for 173 yards and rushed for 131 to lead the Bearcats to a thrilling 46-38 double-overtime win over Owensville on Friday.
McKague hit senior wide out Carter Hemeyer on TD tosses of 10 and 17 yards in the overtime sessions. McKague ran in the two-point conversion in the second OT. Seth Hackmann and Markus Eldringhoff combined on a sack on fourth down to seal the win.
The Bearcats (5-0, 2-0) have outscored their opponents 215-97 and have scored at least 30 points in every game.
Owensville (3-2, 1-1) had won the previous five contests between the Four Rivers Conference rivals.
McKague connected on 10 of 14 passes for 173.
Hermann racked up 458 yards on 51 plays in the contest, which lasted almost three hours.
The Bearcats start is their best since the 2003 team also won its first five.
GOT TO HAVE FAITH
Cor Jesu junior forward Faith Schmidt scored four times in the Chargers’ 6-1 win against Parkway West on Friday.
Schmidt, who leads the team with seven goals and 17 points, had a match-best eight shots on the goal. She scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Kirkwood on Sept. 9.
Cor Jesu (4-3-2) beat Westminster 7-0 on Monday.
The Chargers went 16-5-1 last season.