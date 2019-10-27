Mater Dei senior quarterback Reed Braundmeier threw two touchdown passes in the closing 8 minutes and 37 seconds to help the Knights rally for a 35-28 win at Waterloo on Friday night.
Braundmeier hit on 22 of 35 passes for 327 yards and five TDs as Mater Dei (8-1) won its eighth in a row.
Running back Zach Napovanice ran for 151 yards and four scores.
Waterloo (1-8) built up a 28-14 lead behind a pair of touchdown runs from Tyson Roedl in the non-conference affair.
But Braundmeier guided his team on three second-half scoring drives. He began the comeback with a 25-yard TD pass to Mitchell Haake with 9 seconds left in the third quarter. The pair hooked up again on 39-yard strike with 8:07 left in regulation to tie the game 28-28.
Nolan Foppe led the defensive charge with 10 tackles. Brock Timmermann and Tyler Jasper had eight tackles each.
The Knights began the season with a 32-28 loss to Effingham – a game they led 28-17 before it was halted by weather and resumed the next day. The have won eight games in a season for the first time since the 2015 team went 9-4.
FOUR IN A ROW FOR MOMO
Pattonville High senior golfer Momo Kikuchi closed her career in style with a fourth successive medal-earning performance in the Class 2 state tournament at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar on Tuesday.
Kikuchi finished 14th with a two-day, 36-hole total of 163.
She tied for ninth last season at state after placing 11th both as a freshman and sophomore.
Kikuchi fired a season-high 4-under 68 in the Ladue Invitational on Sept. 18. It was the second lowest score recorded by a female area performer this season.
FLYERS SUCCESSFUL ON ROAD AGAIN
Tyler Macon, a junior dual threat, threw for 342 yards and ran for 115 to guide East St. Louis to a 65-21 win at Naperville Central on Friday.
Macon connected on 21 of 29 passes and two scores. Dominic Lovett caught nine passes for 172 yards.
The Flyers (9-0) scored the first 20 points of the game and never looked back. Macon accounted for all three early scores on runs of 26, 16 and 3 yards.
Senior running back Damonta Witherspoon scored on a 3-yard run late in the opening half for a 28-7 lead.
East St. Louis scored three times in the final 7:57 of the third quarter to put the game away. Macon hit Lovett on a 57-yard scoring toss to highlight the run.
This was the Flyers third win in the Chicagoland area this season. They won at Neuqua Valley in Naperville and Batavia.
East St. Louis has outscored its opponents 447-120 this year and is averaging 49.7 points per game. It has won eight state titles, the last came in 2016.