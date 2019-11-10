Junior Chase Maxey paced a deadly ground attack with 213 yards rushing to lead Fox to a 41-25 win over Poplar Bluff in a Class 5 District 1 contest on Friday.
His 3-yard run midway through the final period put the contest away. Maxey also added a 25-yard run late in the first period to break a 14-14 tie.
Brock Inman rushed for three scores for the Warriors (8-2), who racked up 373 yards on the ground. He got the attack started with a 12-yard run just 88 seconds into the contest. Jahaud Thompson ran for 92 yards on eight carries.
The Warriors completed just one pass in three attempts for 24 yards.
Fox, which has won four in a row and six of seven, will play at Jackson for the district championship at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Warriors lost to Jackson 42-23 in last year’s post-season.
TROJANS ON THE MARCH
Junior fullback Zach Collins rushed for three scores and sophomore Austin Wenzel added a short scoring burst to help Troy to a 26-21 win over Blue Springs South in a Class 6 District 2 semifinal contest on Friday in Lincoln County.
Wenzel scored on a 6-yard run midway through the third quarter to put his team in front to stay 18-14.
Collins converted on runs of 4 and 2 yards in the final period.
The Trojans (8-3), who have won five in a row, will travel to Fort Zumwalt West for the district championship game at 7 p.m. on Friday.
West has won the last 16 meetings between the schools including a 28-20 triumph on Sept. 20. Troy’s last victory in the series was a 27-15 win on Sept. 25, 2004.
Troy has recorded its second successive winning season after four straight losing campaigns including an 0-10 mark in 2014
DUELING HAT TRICKS
Triad junior Ethan McFarland and Wood River sniper Sam Edwards each recorded a hat trick in the Knights’ 8-3 win on Tuesday at the East Alton Ice Arena.
McFarland, who has four goals in two games, also scored in a 7-1 season-opening loss to Freeburg/Waterloo.
FLYERS FLYING HIGH
East St. Louis scored six touchdowns in the first quarter on the way to a 70-28 win over Rock Island in a second-round Class 6A game on Saturday.
Quarterback Tyler Macon threw for four scores, three in the first-period blitz. He hit Keontez Lewis on a 47-yard strike just 2:40 into the contest for a 13-0 lead. Three minutes later, Macon connected with Dominic Lovett on a 49-yard TD toss.
The Flyers scored three times in the second quarter and led 64-14 at the break. DaMonta Witherspoon ran for scores of 3 and 19 yards in the period. His 19-yard run capped the first-half blitz with 38 seconds remaining.
Witherspoon finished with 206 yards rushing on 19 carries.
Macon hit on nine of 18 passes for 223 yards.
East St. Louis, which has won eight state titles – the last in 2016 - will host Oak Lawn Richards (10-1) in a quarterfinal game on Saturday.
The Flyers’ 70 point-outburst was two shy of the Class 6A state record for a playoff game. Joliet Catholic posted a 72-22 win over Olympia Fields on Oct. 29, 2005.
EAGLES MAKING HISTORY
Junior Blake Seaton hit on seven of 10 passes for 102 yards and two scores as Liberty downed Kirksville 35-6 in a Class 4 District 4 semifinal on Friday in Wentzville.
Cooper Terrell ran for 102 yards to pace a ground game that amassed 309 yards.
Terrell scored on a 42-yard run midway through the first period to get the attack off and running. He added a 2-yard TD scamper early in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead.
Tyler Cotton pumped the advantage to 28-6 with a 10-yard run in the third quarter. He sealed the triumph by catching a 7-yard TD pass from Seaton early in the final period.
The Eagles (8-3), who have won six in a row, advance to the third round for the first time in school history and will host Hannibal in the district final at 7 p.m. on Friday.
SCORING EXPLOSION
Tanner Wyatt scored four times to lead Francis Howell to an 11-0 win over Northwest Cedar Hill in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association contest Friday at the Fenton Forum.
Wyatt scored 12 goals last season and handed out 10 assists for the Vikings, who compiled a 14-8-1 mark.
The 11 goals is the most by Howell since a 12-3 win over Holt on Nov. 24, 2014.