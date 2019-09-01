MICDS recorded one of the biggest comebacks of the opening weekend with a 34-27 win at Poplar Buff on Friday night.
The Rams trailed 27-14 early in the fourth quarter before reeling off 20 successive points in a span of 8 minutes 36 seconds.
Sophomore quarterback Reagan Andrew hit Nate Smith on a 25-yard scoring strike with 8 seconds left to cap off the rally. He hit Will Kacmarek on fourth down to keep the winning drive alive.
Steve Hall scored on a 9-yard run with 3:04 left to get MICDS to within 27-26.
Andrew, a sophomore who helped the Rams to a second-place finish in Class 4 last season, hit on 15 of 21 passes for 186 yards. He rushed 19 times for 82 yards.
MICDS has been known for its dramatic late rallies the past couple seasons. It charged back with two touchdowns in the final 45 seconds to beat Hannibal 34-21 in a quarterfinal contest last year.
MORE WEATHER WOES
Mater Dei seemed in control of its football game against Effingham on Friday night.
Until Mother Nature intervened.
The Knights took a seemingly safe 11-point lead on a 15-yard scoring strike from quarterback Reed Braundmeier to Zach Napovanice with 6:50 left in the third period.
Seconds after the touchdown, which gave the hosts a 28-17 lead, a flash of lightning signaled an incoming rain storm.
The contest was postponed until 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Knights were hardly the same team 15 hours later as Effingham came out and ripped off 15 unanswered points to claim a 32-28 win.
Mater Dei lost its season opener for the first time since 2009.
SAFETY IN NUMBERS
SLUH recorded three safeties in knocking off Battle 52-47 on Friday in Columbia.
The six points spelled the difference in the outcome.
Junior Bills running back Kellen Porter rushed for 133 yards and five scores.
LOCATION, LOCATION
There must be something about Jefferson City that brings out the best in Kirkwood High junior quarterback Kannon Nesslage.
Nesslage set a school record with nine TD passes in the Pioneers’ 61-35 win at Jefferson City High on Saturday afternoon.
The contest was originally scheduled for Friday in Kirkwood, but was postponed due to severe weather. The schools decided to move the game to 1 p.m. on Saturday in Jefferson City.
Nesslage, in his first varsity start, also set a school record with 437 yards passing. He hit on 19 of 25 passes.
NO HARM, NO FOUL
Columbia High senior golfer Casey Wagner could not have envisioned a rougher start to the Okawville Invitational on Saturday.
Wagner teed off on the wrong tee on the first hole and was assessed a two-stroke penalty.
"It was my fault," she admitted.
The early faux pas did not stop her.
Wagner rebounded to take medalist honors with a 4-over-par 75. She finished five strokes ahead of Okawville's Chloe Kraus.
VOLLEYBALL COMEBACK
Jerseyville captured the Roxana Lady Shells Invitational with a 20-25, 25-11, 15-12 win over Civic Memorial on Saturday afternoon in the finale of the week-long, 16-team affair.
The Panthers, who finished second in last year’s tournament, improved to 4-0.
LATE-GAME HEROICS
Brock Inman hit a 22-yard field goal with 16 seconds left to propel Fox to a 17-14 win over Festus on Saturday morning.
Jahaud Thompson tied the game on an 11-yard run with 5:45 remaining in the fourth quarter.
It was the Warriors' fifth successive win in the series. The Tigers last victory was a 34-7 triumph on Sept. 22, 2006.