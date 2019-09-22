O’Fallon High senior golfer Logan Lowery fired an impressive 6-under-par 65 to win the Panther Classic on Friday at Tamarack Country Club.
Lowery recorded the lowest 18-hole score of the season by any area male golfer in finishing eight strokes ahead of Evan Sutton of Highland.
The Panthers needed every one of Lowery shots to capture the team title with a four-player score of 301 – one shot ahead of second-place Mater Dei.
Lowery also plays baseball and basketball for the Panthers, but hopes continue his golf career on the college level next season.
He gave up club baseball in the summer to concentrate solely on golf. The move worked as Lowery grabbed medalist honors in four of seven tournaments.
Lowery, who drove in 15 runs for the Panthers' baseball team in the spring, also won the Goalby/Hass Classic on Aug. 15 with a nine-hole score of 34.
HIT PARADE
Pacific High senior Annie Mueller continues to sizzle at the plate.
The infielder has an area-best 10 home runs and 29 RBI for the Indians, who are 8-6. Mueller is hitting .583 with an eye-catching slugging percentage of 1.271.
She is riding an 11-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 13 of 14 games.
Mueller, who will continue her career at Missouri State University, had two hits in an 8-6 win over Union on Thursday.
A first time all-Metro selection last fall, she topped the area with 15 round-trippers.
CRUSADERS RACK UP POINTS
Gabe Serri threw for four scores and Tyler Mersnick had three touchdowns as St. Dominic flexed its offensive muscle in a 50-28 win over Tolton Catholic on Friday in O’Fallon.
Jackson Dearing got in on the big-play attack catching scoring tosses 78 and 49 yards over the final 5 minutes, 39 seconds of the first half to help the hosts out to a 29-8 lead.
Serri hit on nine of 15 passes for 224 yards. Mersnick rushed 17 times for 130 yards and recorded his third successive 100-yard game.
Ironically, the Crusaders gave up a whopping 53 points in a 39-point loss to Cardinal Ritter on Sept. 13.
St. Dominic exploded for 51 points in a 51-13 win over St. Mary’s on Sept. 30, 2016.
GIRL OF MANY TALENTS
Washington High junior Mia Reed rolled to victory in the Festus Bowles Cross Country Invitational at West City Park in Festus on Saturday.
She finished the challenging course in 20 minutes, 7.84 seconds.
Reed, who helped the Blue Jays to the team title, also took gold in the Sullivan Invitational on Sept. 10.
Reed reached the quarterfinal round at 110 pounds at the girls state wrestling tournament last March and posted a 27-7 individual record.
HAT TRICK KING
Columbia High junior soccer sniper Karson Bridges posted his third hat trick in nine matches with a three-goal performance in the Eagles’ 5-0 win over Freeburg on Saturday.
Bridges, who has 15 goals, also scored three times against Granite City on Aug. 31 and Carlyle on Sept. 3.
Columbia (9-1-2) has won eight in a row outscoring the opposition 49-4.
Bridges scored 19 times last season, second on the team.
BIERMANN AT IT AGAIN
Lafayette junior Brooke Biermann fired a 6-under-par-66 on Thursday to win the Ladue Invitational at the Links at Dardenne.
It is the lowest score recorded by an area female high school player so far this season.
Biermann finished two shots ahead of Pattonville senior Momo Kikuchi. Seckman senior Claire Solovic was third at 69.
Summit took the team title with a score of 333 – four shots ahead of Lafayette.
Biermann, an NCAA Division I prospect, also took medalist honors at the Angel Classic and Summit Invitational earlier this month.
HELPING HAND
Parkway West senior Callie Hummel continued an impressive assist run with five helpers in a 7-3 win over Lindbergh on Wednesday.
The talented forward/midfielder leads the area with 14 assists and has handed out at least one in eight of 10 matches for the Longhorns (6-3-1).
Hummel was named the Suburban American Conference player of the year last season with 17 goals and seven assists in 20 matches.