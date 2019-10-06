The streak is over.
St. Joseph's junior midfielder Mary Mansfield scored twice to help the Angels to a 2-1 upset win over powerhouse Villa Duchesne in a Midwest Field Hockey Association contest on Saturday afternoon.
Villa Duchesne (11-3) is the two-time defending Midwest Tournament champion. The Saints had won their previous 41 matches against area schools. Their last loss to an area team was a 3-2 setback to MICDS on Sept. 9, 2017.
Mia Sansone and Annie Ryan provided assists for St. Joseph’s (9-3), which has won four in a row.
Senior Katie Maxim got the win in goal with 15 saves.
"Our defense showed up to play, our goalie showed up to play," St. Joseph's coach Claire Aubel said. "Everybody was on their game.
Jenny Mansfield triggered the defensive charge for the Angels.
PORTER LEADS THE WAY
Kellen Porter just keeps right on rolling.
The St. Louis University High senior running back rushed for 133 yards and scored three times to help the Junior Bills to a 48-28 win over Vianney in a Metro Catholic Conference contest Friday night at Vianney.
Porter scored on a 4-yard TD run just two minutes into the game and hauled in a 36-yard TD pass from Brendan Hannah late in the first half for a 27-14 cushion.
He then put the game away with a scintillating 51-yard scoring gallop early in the third period.
The 6-foot Porter has rushed for 661 yards and 12 scores this season including a five-touchdown performance in a 52-47 win over Battle on Aug. 30.
Hannah hit on 12 of 19 pass for 214 yards and four scores as the Jr. Bills improved to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play.
Vianney fell to 1-5 and 0-3.
KIRKWOOD, LIBERTY, WATERLOO SHINE AT CYC SOCCER EVENT
A trio of champions were crowned at the 65th annual Bob Guelker/CYC soccer tournament at the Soccer Park on Friday night.
In the Meyer Division final, Kirkwood edged rival Webster Groves 2-1 behind a pair of goals by senior midfielder Sawyer Hardy. Hardy opened the game with an early penalty and then added the decisive goal in the second half for the Pioneers (12-1, No. 7 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings).
In the Sullivan Division final, Liberty (11-4) earned the title, beating Bayless 2-0 behind first-half goals from sophomore forward Paul Valenti and senior midfielder Grant Hennessy.
The Walsh Division title went to Waterloo (14-3-3, No. 7 SS), which edged Clayton 2-1 in penalties.
COUGARS ARE BACK
Affton sophomore Toni Busse had nine kills and 10 service points in a 25-13, 25-14 volleyball win over Hazelwood Central on Wednesday.
The Cougars (10-5-2) have won four in a row.
Busse, a 5-foot-8 outside hitter, leads the team with 88 kills. She had a season-high 10 in a three-set win over Notre Dame on Sept. 12.
The Cougars are looking for back-to-back winning seasons for first time since 2013-14. They went 16-11-1 last fall.
TOTAL DOMINATION
Mascoutah High freshman Sophia Florek rolled to medalist honors in the Mississippi Valley Conference Championships at Belk Park on Tuesday.
Florek fired a season-best 5-over-par 77 to win by a whopping 17 shots over second-place Calli Smith of Waterloo. She helped the Indians claim the team title with a four-player score of 389 — 10 shots ahead of Triad.
Florek finished fourth at the Okawville Tournament in August and was fifth at the Lady Panther Invitational on Sept. 24.
BACK AND FORTH
Jerseyville senior Brian McDonald scored on a 7-yard run with 5 minutes, 47 seconds left to lift the Panthers to a 33-28 win over Waterloo in a wild Mississippi Valley Conference game in Jersey County on Friday.
The contest featured a host of twists and turns.
Jerseyville (2-4, 1-2) bolted out to a 17-0 lead in the first half and stretched the advantage to 27-14 on a 57-yard pass from senior quarterback Matthew Jackson to Garrett Carey midway through the third period.
But Waterloo (1-5, 0-3) answered with two TD’s in a 2-minute span. A 4-yard run by Tannery Fry gave the Bulldogs a 28-27 cushion with 10:20 left in the contest.
Jackson rushed for 206 yards on 20 carries for the winners. He also hit on three of nine passes for 124 yards and 2 TDs
The Panthers amassed 457 yards of total offense including 323 on the ground.
The last four games between the teams have been decided by six points or less.