MSHSAA cancels remainder of state basketball tournament

High school basketball season in Missouri is over.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Missouri State High School Activities Association announced Monday morning it has canceled semifinal and championship boys and girls games that were scheduled to be played Friday and Saturday in Springfield.
Six teams from the St. Louis area had qualified to play in Friday's semifinals.
On the girls side, three-time defending Class 4 champ Incarnate Word had advanced to play in the state semifinals as had Hazelwood Central and Kirkwood in Class 5.
In the boys tournament, Vashon qualified in Class 4 while Metro Catholic Conference rivals CBC and Chaminade were in the Class 5 semifinals.
"We understand the unexpected hurdles for our schools and fans and apologize for the inconveniences it has caused," MSHSAA executive director Kerwin Urhahn said in a news release. "Our thoughts are with our schools as they navigate the uncertainty of these times."
Missouri's Class 1-3 semifinal and championship rounds were contested between March 12-14 at Missouri State University's JQH Arena and Hammons Student Center in Springfield. Each team was limited by MSHSAA to have 150 fans in attendance to combat the spread of coronavirus.
On March 14, Class 5 and 4 state quarterfinal basketball games were played at several sites in Missouri with teams limited to 60 fans each.
The remainder of the Illinois boys basketball state playoffs, which had four St. Louis area teams involved, were canceled March 12.
On Sunday, events and social gatherings of more than 50 people were banned for St. Louis city and county; St. Charles County; St. Charles County; and Madison County.
Schools in St. Louis and St. Charles counties also announced they would be closing by Wednesday through April 3.