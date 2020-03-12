MSHSAA limits spectators at Class 5 and 4 quarterfinals to essential personnel

The Missouri State High School Athletics Association announced Thursday spectators for Class 5 and 4 quarterfinal boys and girls basketball games have been limited to essential school personnel.

Thirteen area teams are scheduled to play Saturday for a spot in the state semifinals. Quarterfinal contests throughout the state are still scheduled to be played, however some of the host sites have been moved and each participating school only will be allowed 60 spectators in an effort to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 60 individuals will be determined by a school administrator. The attendance policy will be in effect at each venue across the state.

Francis Howell Central has taken over as host for two boys and two girls Class 5 quarterfinal contests, which originally were scheduled to be played at Lindenwood University.

“We're dealing with a never-before-seen situation,” Francis Howell Central athletics director Scott Harris said. “MSHSAA has taken all the steps it can to ensure that everyone remains safe and so that the games are played."

Those quarterfinal games are: Class 5 girls, Kirkwood (23-4) vs. Poplar Bluff (19-9), noon; Troy Buchanan (19-10) vs. Hazelwood Central (19-9), 6 p.m.; and Class 5 boys, Chaminade (20-6) vs. Mehlville (22-5), 1:45 p.m.; Francis Howell (28-1) vs. CBC (20-7), 7:45 p.m.

“We're fortunate enough to be in the area and have the facilities so that the games could be played," Harris said. “We're happy to help out because we want to make sure the kids get a chance to play in such a special game. We're happy to help MSHSAA out and support member schools in allowing the games to be played.”