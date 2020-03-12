MSHSAA limits spectators at state basketball championships

The Missouri State High School Activities Association announced Thursday only a limited number of spectators will be allowed at the boys and girls Classes 1-3 state basketball championships Thursday, Friday and Saturday at JQH Arena in Springfield.

The Cardinal Ritter boys and Whitfield girls teams are scheduled to play Friday.

All participating schools will be given 150 wristbands to distribute to its spectators. Previously purchased tickets no longer are valid. Participating schools will work with MSHSAA to reimburse those purchases.

Only essential school personnel will be allowed in the area and third-place games have been canceled.

Previously credentialed working media will have access to the games.

“We understand the unexpected hurdles this creates for our schools and fans, and apologize for the inconveniences it has caused,” MSHSAA Executive Director Kerwin Urhan said in a statement. “We wish the best of luck to all of our teams and a safe and healthy return home."

The tournament's opening session begins at 3:30 p.m. Thursday with Class 1 semifinals.

The Class 3 girls tournament begins Friday, with Whitfield facing Strafford in a semifinal at 12:50 p.m.

In the Class 3 boys tournament, Cardinal Ritter faces Blair Oaks in a semifinal at 8:10 p.m.

All championship games are scheduled for Saturday. The Class 3 girls final is scheduled for 2:40 p.m., followed by the Class 3 boys final at 4:30 p.m.