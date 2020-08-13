MSHSAA to offer 'alternate fall' season for teams unable to compete

If things go as planned, the state of Missouri will crown high school football state champions in the fall and the spring.
Same for boys soccer, girls volleyball and any other traditional fall sport.
On Thursday, the Missouri State High School Activities Association announced its board of directors met virtually and approved a plan to allow traditional fall sports to compete in a modified spring season should those fall sports not begin or finish their season due to decisions by local school districts and health departments in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The traditional seasons are still being offered at this time for those schools able to participate,” MSHSAA executive director Kerwin Urhahn said in a press release. “Today’s action by the Board of Directors puts into place a plan of action our staff devised in the event a school is not able to participate partially or in whole. This could give those students an opportunity to complete a season in their sport.”
Under this plan, a school could start playing in the fall, have its season halted due to COVID-19 and resume in the modified spring season. However, if that school reached the postseason in the normal season, it would not be allowed into the alternate.
“Currently, if a team reaches the traditional postseason, they would not be able to participate in the alternate season,” MSHSAA spokesperson Jason West said in an email. “Other thresholds are still being evaluated.”
In an email sent to member schools, MSHSAA said its alternate fall season would run from March 12 through May 1. The alternate spring season would begin May 14 and run through July 10. If a school opts for the alternate fall season, its spring sports would automatically be entered into the alternate spring season.
West said the current plan is to play a postseason for both the traditional and alternate seasons, which means there is a possibility of a fall state champion, an alternate fall state champion, a spring champion and an alternate spring champion.
There are no modifications for the winter season. In the email to member schools, MSHSAA stated, “schools may jump in when local guidelines allow” to the winter season.
Schools have until Sept. 11 to notify MSHSAA if they plan to opt for the alternate fall season. Should a school be shut down and unable to compete in the traditional fall season, it can request a move to the alternate season. It remains unclear if a school can allow its lower-risk sports like girls golf, girls tennis and boys and girls cross country to compete in the fall and move its higher-risk sports like football, boys soccer and girls volleyball to the alternate fall.
“That continues to be evaluated,” West said in an email.
Missouri is currently the only state in the nation to unveil this type of plan. According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, as of Thursday 37 states have delayed or altered their fall sports schedules, 15 moved football out of the fall season completely and 14 remain unchanged.
The St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 task force moved St. Louis County youth sports into its Phase 2 protocol last week, allowing up to 20 athletes and two coaches at practices for higher risk sports. Lower-risk sports are allowed to have full team practices and intrasquad scrimmages in Phase 2.
Based on feedback from the task force, no games are expected to begin before Oct. 2 and that’s with the caveat that the different metrics used to measure COVID-19 cases, community spread and hospitalizations are headed in a positive direction.
The alternate fall season would give area schools an opportunity to salvage a season of some sort.
“If you want to play football and you’re a St. Louis team, you don’t have a lot of wiggle room,” Lutheran North coach Carl Reed said. “You have to look at the spring.”
The defending Class 2 state champion, Lutheran North is not in a rush to make a decision about the alternate fall season. Reed said scheduling issues would have to be part of that decision as Lutheran North has struggled to find local opponents. Four of the Crusaders' regular-season games were against teams from out of town. Fellow Metro League members John Burroughs and Priory have refused to schedule Lutheran North.
“Our biggest problem is scheduling,” Reed said. “A local schedule in the fall or spring does not solve our scheduling issues.”
News of alternate sports seasons was not warmly received by all.
Eureka girls soccer coach Gary Schneider was apoplectic with the reshuffling of the schedule after the previous spring season was canceled in April.
“It’s not right for these spring kids,” Schneider said. “I’m frustrated by this whole situation. I feel bad for the girls in the spring.”
Both Reed and Schneider found it unique MSHSAA is the only regulatory body pursuing a fall season for part of its membership and an alternate fall for another part.
“Either it’s safe to play or it’s not safe to play,” Schneider said. “Let’s do it as a state.”
