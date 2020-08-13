MSHSAA to offer 'alternate fall' season for teams unable to compete

In an email sent to member schools, MSHSAA said its alternate fall season would run from March 12 through May 1. The alternate spring season would begin May 14 and run through July 10. If a school opts for the alternate fall season, its spring sports would automatically be entered into the alternate spring season.

West said the current plan is to play a postseason for both the traditional and alternate seasons, which means there is a possibility of a fall state champion, an alternate fall state champion, a spring champion and an alternate spring champion.

There are no modifications for the winter season. In the email to member schools, MSHSAA stated, “schools may jump in when local guidelines allow” to the winter season.

Schools have until Sept. 11 to notify MSHSAA if they plan to opt for the alternate fall season. Should a school be shut down and unable to compete in the traditional fall season, it can request a move to the alternate season. It remains unclear if a school can allow its lower-risk sports like girls golf, girls tennis and boys and girls cross country to compete in the fall and move its higher-risk sports like football, boys soccer and girls volleyball to the alternate fall.

“That continues to be evaluated,” West said in an email.