North Tech athletics program shuttered as campus moves away from full-day enrollment

The North Tech athletics program was shuttered last week by the Special School District of St. Louis County school board as the campus moves away from full-day education.
North Tech’s 13 athletics programs — the most recent addition of which was boys and girls cross country last fall — have been terminated, effective immediately.
“We provided a great environment for kids to come into,” said Craig Frazier, who is in his fifth year as North Tech’s athletics director. “Kids came in and blossomed at North Tech. I'm not talking about sports, but their overall educational experience. It is disappointing to see sports go.”
North Tech’s athletics programs were: boys and girls soccer; boys and girls track and field; boys and girls cross country; boys and girls basketball; cheerleading; dance; baseball; girls tennis; and girls volleyball.
A May 1 release to parents of North Tech students from Special School District superintendent Elizabeth Keenan read:
“This decision aligns with SSD’s goal to emphasize North Tech as a technical education center and with the planned phase-out of the full-day program. The decision to discontinue the interscholastic athletics program was made now to ensure that students who attend North Tech full time still have a reliable option to participate in sports at their home high school if full-time student enrollment at North Tech and/or interest would not be sufficient to support offering interscholastic athletics.”
The SSD approved a plan to end full-day schedules Jan. 28. The 2022-23 senior class at North Tech is scheduled to be the last full-day class at the school, which will continue to offer expanding career and technical education (CTE) programs on a half-day basis with students from other campuses.
After the Jan. 28 decision, SSD said it would make a determination about North Tech’s athletics program “based on student interest and guidance from the Missouri State High School Activities Association.”
North Tech works in conjunction with 14 area public high schools: Hazelwood Central, Hazelwood East, Hazelwood West, Jennings, McCluer, McCluer North, McCluer South-Berkeley, Normandy, Northview, Pattonville, Ritenour, Riverview Gardens and University City.
North Tech also accepts students from surrounding private schools and home-schooled students in the area for its CTE programs.
Half-day students had the option of playing athletics for either North Tech or their home campus.
Frazier said the Golden Eagles programs were set to become a member of the Suburban Conference next year.
“We were trying to build more and more sports,” Frazier said. “I'm disappointed for those students that came to our school looking for that different opportunity. I support the decisions the district has made.”
North Tech's athletics programs have had their share of successes throughout the program's history.
The girls basketball team won district titles in 2010 and 2013 and finished fourth in Class 3 in 2013. The boys basketball team won a district title in 2016. The girls track and field team finished second in Class 2 in 2008.
