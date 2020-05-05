North Tech athletics program shuttered as campus moves away from full-day enrollment

The North Tech athletics program was shuttered last week by the Special School District of St. Louis County school board as the campus moves away from full-day education.

North Tech’s 13 athletics programs — the most recent addition of which was boys and girls cross country last fall — have been terminated, effective immediately.

“We provided a great environment for kids to come into,” said Craig Frazier, who is in his fifth year as North Tech’s athletics director. “Kids came in and blossomed at North Tech. I'm not talking about sports, but their overall educational experience. It is disappointing to see sports go.”

North Tech’s athletics programs were: boys and girls soccer; boys and girls track and field; boys and girls cross country; boys and girls basketball; cheerleading; dance; baseball; girls tennis; and girls volleyball.

A May 1 release to parents of North Tech students from Special School District superintendent Elizabeth Keenan read: