Notre Dame leading the way for Missouri girls in esports

"Our interest and engagement with STEM has blown up because of this," Brosch said.

The group began with eight students and now has increased to 13. It started with just Overwatch, but Brosch and the girls have included games such as Super Smash Brothers and the newly released Valorant into their repertoire.

In an atmosphere that is dominated by boys teams, Notre Dame junior Sophie "MaxyWaxy" Macke said it was a little intimidating at first to be the only all-girls team. But after a year under her belt, she said she's not the least bit nervous when she queues up with her team and waits for the familiar maps to load in.

"It's cool because we get to empower other women and you can do this as well and not be afraid," Macke said. "At the beginning, I felt that we had to do better to give a better image to our name. But I feel like now that we've inspired other girls' schools to get their own teams."

Macke doesn't look at it as a boys versus girls scenario. It doesn't matter once a player takes control of their digital avatar.

"There are going to be people out there that are like, 'Oh, you're a girl. You can't play video games,' " Macke said. "But I really can. I mean, I have hands, too."