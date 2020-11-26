Notre Dame leading the way for Missouri girls in esports

LEMAY — Natalie "Pines" Berry always cracks a smile when the blue victory screen pops up on her computer.
The Notre Dame junior gets a rush when she hears her teammates cheering loudly in her headphones.
Yes, esports is a big deal for the all-girls school.
"It's really cool for us," Berry said. "We're technically one of the only all-girls schools in the country to have an all-girls esports team."
Notre Dame is only all-girls school in Missouri to sport an esports team.
Others across the nation to feature an all-girls varsity team include Troy High School in Fullerton, California, and Hathaway Brown School in Shaker Heights, Ohio.
Notre Dame competes in leagues such as the Missouri High School Esports Association, Play VS and the High School Esports League. The Rebels also scrimmage against all-women's colleges in Missouri such as Stephens College of Columbia and Cottey College in Nevada.
"We (scrimmage) with Stephens all the time and they were instrumental in getting this going," Notre Dame coach David Brosch said. "I went and visited their lab and saw just how tight-knit it was. That was a huge positive."
Brosch started the team two years ago as a way to get more students involved in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) program.
"Our interest and engagement with STEM has blown up because of this," Brosch said.
The group began with eight students and now has increased to 13. It started with just Overwatch, but Brosch and the girls have included games such as Super Smash Brothers and the newly released Valorant into their repertoire.
In an atmosphere that is dominated by boys teams, Notre Dame junior Sophie "MaxyWaxy" Macke said it was a little intimidating at first to be the only all-girls team. But after a year under her belt, she said she's not the least bit nervous when she queues up with her team and waits for the familiar maps to load in.
"It's cool because we get to empower other women and you can do this as well and not be afraid," Macke said. "At the beginning, I felt that we had to do better to give a better image to our name. But I feel like now that we've inspired other girls' schools to get their own teams."
Macke doesn't look at it as a boys versus girls scenario. It doesn't matter once a player takes control of their digital avatar.
"There are going to be people out there that are like, 'Oh, you're a girl. You can't play video games,' " Macke said. "But I really can. I mean, I have hands, too."
Brosch said things have run smoothly during his first two years.
"The culture at ND is a lot about confidence, while they think of themselves as a girls team because that's obvious, they don't pigeon-hole themselves as a girls team," Brosch said. "They want to be a good esports team."
Freshman Alexis "ExcitingZoo" Ziliak said she was blown away when she stepped into Notre Dame's esports room and saw the 15 dedicated computers for the video games, as well as a TV with a Nintendo Switch, hooked up to it. She enjoys the social aspect of the sport.
"I feel like we're all connecting and we all have the same passion," Ziliak said. "It's really nice. Just to have an all-girls team that is passionate about what they're doing. It's just amazing. It's great to know that I'm not the only one who's into this."
The team played together without a typical uniform during the first year. But that changed this season when Brosch unveiled the blue jerseys with Notre Dame esports emblazoned on the front.
"It was great. I was super-excited because you have your own name on it and it was sick," Macke said.
