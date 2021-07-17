Girls soccer: Won the Class 3A state championship, which was the first in program history. The program’s previous best showing was the quarterfinals in 1995. Panthers posted a 20-2 record, rallied from a goal down in both the quarterfinals and semifinals and closed out historic run with their 16th shutout.

Baseball: Lost a Class 4A state semifinal heartbreaker in extra innings but bounced back to tie the program’s best-ever showing by finishing third. Posted a 26-10 record and ousted rival Edwardsville in the sectional semifinals during postseason run.

Girls basketball: Tied for regular-season conference title and finished second in postseason league tournament. Posted a 13-2 record.

Football: Missed two games in spring season because of COVID-19 quarantine but returned to win 28-19 at East St. Louis, handing the Flyers their first league loss since 2015. Finished 3-1, only losing 43-40 to Edwardsville in a double overtime thriller.

Other core sports: Girls volleyball, 8-4 SWC postseason tournament runner-up; boys soccer, 8-4-1 conference third place.