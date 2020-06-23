Okawville accepts invite to join Cahokia Conference

Okawville High is saying goodbye to life as an independent.
For the first time in school history, the Rockets will have a conference affiliation in every sport after they officially accepted an invitation to join the Cahokia Conference last week.
Okawville athletics director Jon Kraus said it was the perfect time and the perfect fit to take the plunge into conference play.
"We tried to come up with all the positives and negatives and came up with very few negatives if any," Kraus said.
Okawville is one of five schools to accept invitations to join the Cahokia Conference. Chester, Sparta, Roxana and Wood River also accepted offers to join last week. Their decisions will increase the conference's membership to 18 by the 2022-23 school year.
Okawville and Wood River will join the conference at the start of the 2021-22 school year while Chester, Sparta and Roxana, which has been a member of the South Central Conference since 1997, won't join until the 2022-23 school year due to obligations with their current conferences by-laws, which require member schools to give two years' notice before departing.
All five schools seemed like natural fits, Marissa principal and Cahokia Conference president Dr. Vince Hughes said.
"We felt that we have a strong conference, not just athletically, but academically," Hughes said. "We felt like why not expand and bring other brains into our meetings and have a discussion? We put out a feeler to a group of schools and the five that returned our questionnaires were pretty good fits for us."
Okawville, a small-school powerhouse that offers boys and girls basketball, cross country, golf and track and field, as well baseball, softball and girls volleyball, won't be changing its scheduling procedures much. The Rockets regularly compete against many of the schools already in the Cahokia Conference.
"We liked a lot of the things about being independent; being able to challenge our kids with competitive schedules (was a perk as an independent) but we felt like the Cahokia Conference, the way it would be situated, it would allow us to continue to do that and add some additional perks," Kraus said."We're kind of an outside, pseudo conference member (anyway) because we play a majority of the schools that are already in the conference. It's really not a huge adjustment for us. It'll give more meaning to some games in the season conference foes, something we haven't been accustomed to."
The Rockets have seen their share of success in several sports recently. The boys basketball team has won six consecutive regional titles and claimed the Class 1A state championship in 2018. The girls basketball squad has three successive regional titles and won a sectional title last season. The baseball team took second place in Class 1A in 2015 and were third in 2016 and the girls cross country team qualified for state as a team in 2017.
Dupo, Freeburg, Marissa and New Athens founded the Cahokia Conference in 1928 along with O'Fallon, which left for the Mississippi Valley Conference in 1971 before joining the Southwestern Conference in 2000.
Valmeyer and Steeleville joined the conference in 2006. The addition split the conference into two divisions — the Mississippi and the Kaskaskia.
Carlyle, Breese Central, Columbia, Freeburg, Red Bud, Wesclin and Salem, which joined in 2017, currently make up the Mississippi Division while Dupo, Lebanon, Marissa, New Athens, Steeleville and Valmeyer are part of the Kaskaskia Division.
Including the schools set to join the conference, Breese Central, Columbia, Freeburg, Roxana, Salem, Wood River, Red Bud, Sparta and Wesclin offer football. Carlyle will switch to 8-man football for the next two seasons before revisiting options to return to an 11-man team for the 2022-23 season.
For Wood River, which currently competes in the Prairie State Conference, scheduling football games has become a challenging process as schools began to leave the conference or shrunk in athletic numbers.
"We're down now to three schools next year in our conference that play football," Wood River athletics director Mark Beatty said. "There used to be a full slate of teams, but not anymore. We were looking at other conferences as potential suitors for us as far as football goes."
In five years under coach Garry Herron, the Oilers are 24-24 and have qualified for the playoffs three times from 2016-18.
The Prairie State Conference has a long history, but its membership has fluctuated. Alton Marquette also will leave the Prairie State following the 2020-21 season. The departures will leave the conference with just two 11-man football teams — Dupo and Nokomis. Dupo competes in the Cahokia Conference in every sport except football.
Wood River also has struggled to fill conference schedules for many of its junior varsity and freshmen programs. Joining the Cahokia Conference will alleviate that process, Beatty said.
"It's a good fit for us because we have a lot of kids out for most of our programs where we can run a freshman, JV and varsity team," he said. "The Cahokia schools also have a lot of kids, and in most sports, we'll be able to get exposure for freshman, JV and the varsity."
The addition of five teams likely will increase the Cahokia Conference's divisions from two to three. Hughes said nothing has been finalized but the option is available.
Preliminary discussions have centered around splitting the conference into large, medium and small enrollment divisions with Wood River (552.5 average enrollment) and Roxana (550.5) settling into the large division with Breese Central (580), Columbia (677), Freeburg (647) and Salem (691.5). Okawville (176.5), Chester (320) and Sparta (342.5) could make up the medium division with Carlyle (319.5), Red Bud (373.5) and Wesclin (386.5). Dupo (279.5), Lebanon (144.5), Marissa (183), New Athens (164), Steeleville (162.5) and Valmeyer (138.5) would fill out the small division.
Dupo could move up to the middle division during football season to replace Okawville, which does not offer the sport.
"My gut tells me that it will move to three divisions," Hughes said. "We haven't voted on it yet as a conference, but we've directed the athletic directs to give us a proposal and I hope with our next meetings, over the next three or four months we'll have a firm plan that we can present to the board as well as the public."
