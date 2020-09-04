Overton scores three times to help St. Dominic knock off O'Fallon Christian

O'FALLON, Mo. — Sophomore running back Jackson Overton uses his speed and superior vision to pile up the yards for the St. Dominic Crusaders.
The 5-foot-6, 140-pound Overton rushed for 141 yards on 22 carries and scored three touchdowns to lead the Crusaders to a 35-7 victory over the O'Fallon Christian Eagles on Friday night.
Quicker than a hiccup and tougher than a $2 steak, Overton confounded the Eagles with his ability to make tacklers miss. The humble Overton credited his veteran offensive line for his success.
"The line was getting a really good push and there were a lot of backside cuts open," Overton said. "The holes were big and I just took advantage of that. I couldn't be happier with what the line is doing up front."
His size, or lack of it, does not stop him. Overton started six games as a freshman and earned all-conference honors. He's picked up where he left off. In the season opener, he gained 139 rushing yards.
Overton delights in showing doubters he can play despite his small stature.
"So as a small person people say you can't do it all the time," Overton said. "I take that as a challenge. I always go out there thinking no defense or anyone can bring me down. That's how I see myself. Coach values my vision on the field and that helps me."
St. Dominic senior quarterback Gabriel Serri agreed.
"He's got the best vision in the Lou I think," Serri said of Overton. "He can really see what cuts are available to open up and he can see through the line. He can cut on a dime. He can get going before you know it. He goes inside too and muscles his way through."
After stopping the Eagles with a sack, the Crusaders took over on their own 27-yard line. Thirteen plays later, Overton scored on a 6-yard run. Jack Heinrich kicked the first of five extra points for a 7-0 lead.
O'Fallon Christian (0-2), shut out last week 38-0, answered with its first touchdown of the season. The Eagles needed eight plays to go 73 yards. Senior quarterback Kaden McMullen scored on a 13-yard keeper to tie the game at 7-7 with 9 minutes, 47 seconds left in the first half. McMullen missed the second half last week after taking a big hit.
The Crusaders (2-0) answered by scoring on their next drive. Overton ran in from the 7-yards out to put St. Dominic ahead to stay.
The Eagles drove to the 8, but junior Matthew Willenbrink intercepted a McMullen pass at the goal line with 20 seconds remaining.
"I thought we had a very strong first half," O'Fallon Christian coach Dakota Conway said. "The offensive line did a fantastic job. We had some things rolling. Kaden had a nice score for us after reading their zone. We played great on defense. They had a great football team over there. We did a great job. It was a great battle there in the first half."
The second half, however, was different. St. Dominic used its depth and turned up the heat with the passing game to stymie the Eagles.
"We sort of ran out of gas there in the second half," Conway said.
St. Dominic took the kickoff and grabbed a 21-7 advantage on an 11-yard TD reception by junior tight end Ryan Schwendeman, who finished with five catches for 99 yards.
Serri hit on 14 of 28 passes for 259 yards. He threw for 158 yards in the second half.
"We got our O-line to open a lot of big holes at the start and that set the tone on the ground and helped us get our passing game going," Serri said. "Once we established the ground game, we could pass more like we did in the second half. We did what St. Dominic football does and that is going to our bread and butter."
Serri hit senior receiver Tate Cross with a nifty 51-yard TD toss. Cross never broke stride in making an over-the-shoulder catch.
"That's my buddy Tate," Serri said. "We've worked on that all spring and summer. Seeing that come together was a thing of beauty. He got a one-handed one late in the first half. That was a good one, too."
The Crusaders scored their final touchdown when Overton juked and jived in from the 17 with 11:39 left in the game.
St. Dominic coach Blake Markway was happy with how his team performed.
"We had some highs and lows in practice this week, but our senior leadership is outstanding and everybody came ready to play," Markway said. "Jackson is a dynamic player. Our line does a great job. We've got six seniors and they give our backs a lot of room to run."
That's how Markway likes his club to play.
"We feel with our offensive line and our tempo of play, we can wear a team down," Markway said. "Then when their gassed and tired, we'll take our shots and try and put them away."
So far, so good. Two games and two wins for the Crusaders.
"We're something special this year," Overton said. "It's incredible what we can do. Gabe back there throws the ball well. Our line gets a good push. We have versatile tight ends and receivers. Our defense is good. I think teams should watch out for us."
O’Fallon Christian at St. Dominic football
