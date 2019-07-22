They've put on the same uniform, joined the same team and played the same position side by side for most their lives, yet Emily Passini and Camille Welker likely have never competed on a stage as big as this.
The Sporting STL 2004 Red Devils defenders have spent the last seven years together on high school and club soccer teams, pushing each other to be better along the way.
Playing together in the center of the field for Sporting since they were 8 years old, Passini and Welker have formed a bond that has proven beneficial for the Red Devils as they prepare for the U.S. Youth Soccer Nationals this week in Overland Park, Kan.
“The bond that I have with Camille has been built up over many years,” Passini said. “At this point, I feel that every time we are on the field together we can trust each other to have the others back and work with our weakness as well as our strengths.”
The pair anchored a defense that helped the Red Devils pitch four shutouts in their five victories in the regional championship tournament as Sporting claimed a berth in the national tournament for the first time in club history. The Red Devils are also coming off back-to-back State Cup titles.
Passini, who was named to the U.S. Youth Soccer "Best XI" for her performance with the Red Devils last fall, and Welker have grown closer over the years on the field and at school. The soon-to-be sophomores both attend Cor Jesu.
“By playing together for such a long time, Emily and I have grown very close,” Welker said, “This allowed us to really understand each others play of the game. Also being so close we aren't afraid to communicate on and off the field and at needed times call each other out. Shutting down competition at this level takes a lot of work, but at the same time playing at this level gives us a rush of adrenaline. As a team we go through tactics and many drills to prepare us to get the best result in the games. Playing in the back we all have to work as a team in order to be successful, and if I could say one thing it is that we do that very well.”
Sporting coach Bob Kittner has enjoyed watching the pair team up with goalkeeper Maura Giesler and wingback Addisyn Weiskopf to solidify a rock solid defensive unit.
The quartet, combined with Cate Adler and Gia Starman, has been one of Sporting's most reliable units.
“We've been a good offensive team and have always had the ability to score goals, but with the way the defense has played, we're really tough,” Kittner said. “Our defense doesn't have the biggest players, but they take pride in the way they play and in stopping other offenses. Emily and Camille work so well together and they make it tough on opposing offenses. Addisyn is just fearless, she throws her body around and works so hard to make life difficult for other teams. Maura has really made some big saves to help us win games and get to where we are.”
That hard work on defense may come in handy this week for Sporting, which faces Utah Celtic at 9 a.m. Tuesday; FC Revolution Dynamo (Pa.) at 7 a.m. Wednesday and SC Waukesha (Wis.) — the team it defeated for the regional title — at 7 a.m. Thursday in group play.
“We've faced three of our seven potential opponents already,” Kittner said. “The girls know they have every reason to be confident and they will go into each game expecting to play well and have success, especially when our offensive players know they have such a strong defense behind them.”
Other members of the team include: Meghan Belrose, Ava Blum, Quinn Conroy, Emma Gianino, Madison Hendershott, Abigail Hoffman, Maggie Illig, Brooke Kittner, Julia Ligoure, Nine Preusser, Ashlyn Smith and Julie Steiger.
If Sporting wins its group, it will advance to a semifinal Saturday. The championship game is slated for 10:30 a.m. Sunday.