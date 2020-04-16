Pattonville tabs Sellers as new athletics director

Jason Sellers received an important call Tuesday, but wasn't in a position to take it.
Sellers, who has been at Pattonville for the last five years, was named the school's new athletics director after a vote by the school board.
Sellers, however, was at a doctor's office with his daughter who suffered a broken leg in a scooter accident and couldn't immediately take the call from the Pattonville principal Joe Dobernic informing him of the board's vote to accept him as the new AD.
“I had been offered the job and it was verified Tuesday but I didn't get to talk with Joe,” Sellers said. “I really felt bad for my daughter but I was really trying hard to take care of her. It was a hectic day Tuesday.”
Sellers finally got the good news and will take over the position this summer. He succeeds Bob Hebrank, who had been athletics director since 2008. Hebrank will move into a district-level activities position.
Sellers, who served as the boys and girls soccer coach at Hazelwood West for 13 seasons, coached at Lafayette for a season and at Timberland last fall, is ready to take the next step.
His work as the Pattonville girls soccer coach since 2017 has prepared him for his upcoming job. The Pirates were 43-22-8 in three seasons withe Sellers at the helm.
“I've been given more and mores responsibilities (within the athletic department) the past coupe of years,” Sellers said. “It gave me a chance to get my feet wet. Getting a job as AD is something I've thought about since my days back at West with guys like (former ADs) Buster Delaroche and Tim Williams. I remember seven, eight years ago going over (possible job interview) questions with my wife. Things just were able to work out. I've been able to work with a wide variety of coaches (at Pattonville) and it has been great. I'll miss it (coaching), 100 percent, but I think this is a great opportunity.”
Dobernic said hiring Sellers to lead the athletics department was an easy choice.
“Jason will be a tremendous addition to the PHS leadership team,” Dobernic said. “As activities director, he will be focused on strengthening programs in a student-centered manner. I have worked with Jason in various capacities for the past 17 years. He has done a tremendous job of building strong relationships with his students, his athletes, his colleagues and our greater community.”
While he's not 100 percent certain what to expect when he takes the job officially on July 1, Sellers is confident he'll be ready.
“I've got some things to wrap up between my coaching and (teaching) duties,” Sellers said. “It has been seamless so far working with Principal Dobernic and (assistant principal Robert) Thompson. These are changing times and no one knows how this will shake out or what athletics will look like coming out of a pandemic. We'll have to be proactive to be aware of changes and a lot of what we can do will be up to state and local governments. We're going to have plans A, B and C, and so on, ready so we can give the kids at Pattonville the best possible opportunities in this unique situation.”
Even though he won't be involved in the Xs and Os of the girls soccer program anymore, Sellers said he won't be far away.
“I'm not sure when that will take place,” he said of the search for a new girls coach. “I know we have a great in-house candidate in Tomi Benney and several others who would want such a sought-after position. The facilities here, the support the kids get and everything invoked make this a sought-after position. This school is a gem. I'm honored to be given this.”
