Pattonville tabs Sellers as new athletics director

“I've been given more and mores responsibilities (within the athletic department) the past coupe of years,” Sellers said. “It gave me a chance to get my feet wet. Getting a job as AD is something I've thought about since my days back at West with guys like (former ADs) Buster Delaroche and Tim Williams. I remember seven, eight years ago going over (possible job interview) questions with my wife. Things just were able to work out. I've been able to work with a wide variety of coaches (at Pattonville) and it has been great. I'll miss it (coaching), 100 percent, but I think this is a great opportunity.”

Dobernic said hiring Sellers to lead the athletics department was an easy choice.

“Jason will be a tremendous addition to the PHS leadership team,” Dobernic said. “As activities director, he will be focused on strengthening programs in a student-centered manner. I have worked with Jason in various capacities for the past 17 years. He has done a tremendous job of building strong relationships with his students, his athletes, his colleagues and our greater community.”

While he's not 100 percent certain what to expect when he takes the job officially on July 1, Sellers is confident he'll be ready.