PHL pulls plug on fall sports, opts for spring alternative

There will be spring football in St. Louis.

The Public High League became the first area school district to opt into the “alternate fall” season offered by the Missouri State High School Activities Association on Thursday.

MSHSAA announced last week it would allow member schools the opportunity to play fall sports in the spring in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As a result of (MSHSAA’s) change, the PHL will move our traditional fall season to the modified alternate season,” PHL athletics director Teron Sharp said in a statement.

By selecting to play in the alternate fall season, the PHL also will be allowed to compete in the “alternate spring” season for spring sports.

The alternate fall season will run from March 12 through May 1. The alternate spring season is scheduled to begin May 14 and conclude July 10. MSHSAA has stated previously it intends to hold state championships for the fall, alternate fall, spring and alternate spring seasons.

In her statement, Sharp said the emphasis for St. Louis Public Schools has been to start the school year safely. To do that, the district decided to push sports out of the fall while students are learning remotely. In-person class is not currently offered by St. Louis Public Schools or any public school district in St. Louis County.