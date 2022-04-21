Pingel, Brown tabbed to lead CBC athletics program next year

CBC’s athletic department will have some familiar faces in new roles next school year.

Scott Pingel has been named CBC’s next athletics director, the school announced in a statement Thursday. Pingel is slated to take over for Rocky Streb, who will retire in June after 10 years in the position. Pingel will move out of the classroom, where he was a math instructor, but will continue to coach the football team.

To help Pingel transition to his new role, CBC brought back one-time athletic director and baseball coach Scott Brown. Brown was most recently Vianney’s baseball coach for a decade before being replaced following the 2021 season.

“Scott’s vast knowledge and experience will help us grow as a department and continue to serve our students,” Pingel said in the statement.

CBC had a spectacular run of success under Streb as its numerous teams qualified for 49 state semifinals and won 20 state championships, including its first state football title in 2014. Thirty-three Cadets won individual state championships.

Before taking over as athletics director, Streb was hired at CBC in 2009 to resurrect its wrestling program. He spent 17 years at Oakville turning its program in a powerhouse before shifting into an administrative role within the Mehlville School District. He arrived at CBC shortly after his son, Nick, enrolled as a freshman.

“Being part of this community allowed me to share in my son Nick’s experience and I’ve been honored to serve as a coach and athletics director at this great school,” Streb said in CBC's statement.

Streb’s retirement is the third change of athletics leadership within the five-school Metro Catholic Conference in the last two months. Mike Potsou was hired at Vianney in January. De Smet named Harold Barker its new athletics director Tuesday.

Chaminade’s Tom Fernandez is now the longest tenured athletic director in the powerhouse conference.

