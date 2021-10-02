Priory dominates trenches on way to win over John Burroughs

Weas, Jacob Willard, Nolan Glaus, Gabe Leung and Luke Flavin opened gaping holes to allow Grewe and a host of weapons to get the job done.

"My linemen followed their assignments to perfection," Grewe said. "They made it very easy for the rest of us."

The front five were able to negate the play of Burroughs standout defensive lineman Tyson Ford, who is headed to Notre Dame.

"We knew they'd be coming right at us," Burroughs coach John Merritt said. "But we still had some trouble slowing them down. That's a good offense over there. For us to hold them to 21 points - that's a good job."

Priory still needed some special teams magic to nail down the triumph. Senior Quentin Wilmes blocked an extra point attempt with 2 minutes, 22 seconds left to help the Ravens keep a one-point lead.

"This is the kind of team that just does what it needs to do at the right time," Priory coach Jake Parent said.

Grewe ran for two scores and threw for another. He rushed for 179 yards on 26 carries and kept the offense humming all game long.

"The plan was to run the ball right at them until they stopped us," Weas said. "They never really did."