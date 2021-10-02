Priory dominates trenches on way to win over John Burroughs

LADUE — Priory junior quarterback Gerard Grewe knew he was going to take a hit or two.
Thanks to his offensive line, the blow to his wallet might be more painful than he ever imagined.
Grewe promised to take his protectors out for a steak dinner if they performed well in Saturday's showdown at John Burroughs.
The properly motivated muscle men up front came through big time.
Priory dominated the line of scrimmage and Grewe did the rest as the Ravens knocked off Burroughs 21-20 in a Metro League thriller at Burroughs.
Grewe and Co. racked up 331 yards of total offense, most of it on the ground.
Now, Grewe has to pay the price.
"I'll probably get three, maybe four," senior lineman Henry Weas said of his steak order. "I'm going to be so hungry."
Grewe doesn't mind picking up the tab for the Sunday night meal.
"I promised," Grewe said. "It's my turn to pay them back for what they did for me today."
The Ravens (5-1, 3-1) used their traditional ground-and-pound attack to move the ball up and down the field against a solid Burroughs defense, that had recorded two shutouts over its first five games.
Weas, Jacob Willard, Nolan Glaus, Gabe Leung and Luke Flavin opened gaping holes to allow Grewe and a host of weapons to get the job done.
"My linemen followed their assignments to perfection," Grewe said. "They made it very easy for the rest of us."
The front five were able to negate the play of Burroughs standout defensive lineman Tyson Ford, who is headed to Notre Dame.
"We knew they'd be coming right at us," Burroughs coach John Merritt said. "But we still had some trouble slowing them down. That's a good offense over there. For us to hold them to 21 points - that's a good job."
Priory still needed some special teams magic to nail down the triumph. Senior Quentin Wilmes blocked an extra point attempt with 2 minutes, 22 seconds left to help the Ravens keep a one-point lead.
"This is the kind of team that just does what it needs to do at the right time," Priory coach Jake Parent said.
Grewe ran for two scores and threw for another. He rushed for 179 yards on 26 carries and kept the offense humming all game long.
"The plan was to run the ball right at them until they stopped us," Weas said. "They never really did."
Grewe gave his team the lead for good by hitting Jahaad Fort on a 14-yard TD pass with 34 seconds left in the first half for a 14-7 lead.
The Ravens scored on their first possession of the second half with a nine-play 59-yard march that ended with a 2-yard run by Grewe on third down. Fort set up the score with an interception.
Burroughs (3-3, 1-2) battled back on a 16-yard scramble by quarterback Duncan Cloniger late in the third period. Cloniger then hit Adisa Roberts on a 21-yard TD strike to bring the hosts to within one point.
Priory has quietly put together another strong start to the season. The 2019 team won seven of its first eight games.
"I don't mind flying under the radar," Parent said. "In fact, I like it. It's great as long as we're winning on the field and the kids are having run - and that's what we're doing right now."
Both teams lost to league-leading MICDS by 35 points already this season.
"I like the direction that we're heading," Grewe said. "As long as these guys keep blocking like they did today, we feel comfortable playing anybody."