Public schools in St. Louis County, MCC set date to begin fall practices

St. Louis County public schools have set Aug. 24 as the target date to begin fall sports practices, according to announcements by the Parkway and Rockwood school districts.

“Working with other member school districts in the St. Louis Suburban Public High School Athletic and Activities Association, we have developed plans for fall activities and athletics,” read the Parkway statement.

With input from the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, County Executive Sam Page and the St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 task force, members of the St. Louis Suburban Public High School Athletic and Activities Association did not begin preseason practice for fall sports on Aug. 10 as allowed by the Missouri State High School Activities Association. The Metro Catholic Conference, which includes CBC, Chaminade, De Smet, St. Louis U. High and Vianney, did not begin either. According to various social media accounts associated with those schools, the MCC will begin practice on Aug. 24 as well.

“Please note that conditions for start dates and times will vary according to the classification of sports and activities (those particular classifications are to be determined in the coming days by our local health officials). All athletics and activities will be conducted after school end times,” read the Rockwood statement.