GODFREY — Riley Phillips wasn't rattled when his pen touched a simple piece of paper, a piece of paper that signified his college future.

Even though Phillips' nerves didn't crack — his first and second pens did.

But that didn't deter the 6-foot-4 left-handed pitcher, who found a third pen to sign the paper that made him an official University of Louisville baseball signee Wednesday morning at Alton High School.

"They really caught my attention because they're one of the top programs in the country," Phillips said. "They gave me a good offer and it was something I couldn't deny."

Louisville has made six College World Series appearances since 2007, including two of the last three seasons.

Phillips was one of three Alton baseball seniors who signed Wednesday. Wesley Laaker signed with Drury and Brayden Haug is headed for Lindenwood.

"It's a great opportunity for them," Alton coach Scott Harper said. "It's a testament to them, their skill set and what they've been able to accomplish in their high school career. I just joined them last year, so I'm just happy to be a part of it and continue to help them work towards that."

Phillips led the Redbirds last season in most offensive categories, including batting average (.365), RBI (33), slugging percentage (.654), home runs (four) and triples (five). He also posted a 4-3 pitching record with a 3.50 ERA and led the Redbirds with 67 strikeouts.

He was named second-team All-Southwestern Conference last year as an outfielder.

"Riley is just a great all-around player," Harper said. "We used him on the mound, at first base with that tall target. Also, with his athleticism, he covered a lot of ground out there in center field."

While he was an offensive threat as the No. 3 hole hitter for Alton last season and a standout in center field, Louisville signed him for the imposing presence he presents on the mound.

"I will soak (being a hitter) in one last time this season before I'll develop into a pitcher only there," Phillips said.

Having another all-conference player in Edwardsville's Drake Westcott joining him at Louisville didn't hurt.

"Drake and I have stayed close in the past couple of years and definitely had some influence on that decision," Phillips said.

For Laaker, Drury was a match made in heaven. 

"They were one of the few that offered my major and they have a strong baseball program," Laaker said.  It was nice to find that kind of fit.

The 6-foot right-hander was limited last year as he dealt with a shoulder injury all season. After going through that, it put things into perspective for the prospective architecture major. 

"It kind of made me see how much you take it for granted," Laaker said. "You realize just how much fun it is when you can contribute."

Haug, a former Westminster Wildcat who returned home to Alton, is hoping to turn the heartbreak he felt in last year's Missouri Class 4 championship game into a driving force.

"There was a lot of heartbreak coming in second," Haug said. "Nobody likes to lose. This year, our pitching core should be pretty good."

As a Wildcat, Haug posted a 5-1 record on the mound with a 2.63 ERA over 26 2-3 innings pitched. He also tallied 36 strikeouts.

Haug picked Lindenwood over a myriad of other schools but is hoping for one last long postseason run at the high school level. 

"My goal is to always win and be the best we can be as a team," Haug said.

After stumbling to a 14-win campaign last season and falling to eventual Class 4A state champion Edwardsville in a regional final, Harper is looking to rely on his three seniors to lead the way this year.

"We've just got to have everyone contributing and finding their roles and stepping up. It takes all of them," Harper said. "That's always our goal, to come out and compete every day and see what it falls at the end of the day. We want to prepare ourselves for the end of the season."

Class of 2020 area college signings, NCAA Divisions I and II

First Last High school Sport University
Sam Altobella Vianney baseball Illinois Springfield
Allison Beaton Lafayette volleyball Truman State
Nathan Beaton Vianney baseball Maryville
Annalise Beck Notre Dame soccer Quincy
Rose Behrman Marquette soccer Coastal Carolina
Ashlyn Betz Alton softball Valparaiso
Brooke Borgmeyer Lafayette volleyball Spring Hill
Julia Boyet Cor Jesu softball Duke
Davion Bradford Mehlville basketball Kansas State
Lela Bryant Troy softball Northwest Missouri
Andrew Buescher Vianney baseball Quincy
Alicia Burnett Parkway North track Texas A&M
Kelsie Burrows Freeburg softball Illinois Springfield
Sophia Burwitz Belleville East swimming Illinois
Reagan Calcari MICDS field hockey New Hampshire
Mackenzie Caldwell Troy soceer Missouri-Kansas City
Ryan Campbell Lafayette basketball Maryville
Riley Casey Francis Howell soccer Belmont
Reagan Cathcart Francis Howell swimming Utah
CJ Cepicky Vianney baseball Missouri
Mihir Chandra Lafayette swimming IUPUI
Molly Christopher MICDS field hockey Villanova
Noah Clancy Alton swimming Missouri S&T
Hailey Cloud Union soccer Arkansas State
Lily Dahl Orchard Farm soccer Southern Indiana
Brianna Davis Mehlville soccer Missouri Western
Camielle Day Fort Zumwalt West soccer Missouri State
Kim DeBold Troy softball Maryville
Sean Dillon Lutheran South soccer Truman State
Mia Duchars MICDS field hockey Louisville
Madison Eads Troy soccer Southwest Baptist
Reese Earleywine Westminster softball Southern Mississippi
Luke Engelmeyer Westminster baseball Maryville
Taylor Etling Cor Jesu field hockey Indiana
Hannah Feltz Eureka volleyball Missouri S&T
Lillie Fields Francis Howell soccer Missouri-Kansas City
Mia Fields Nerinx Hall field hockey Bucknell
Karinna Gall Althoff volleyball Indiana State
Mackenzie Gareau Marquette softball Austin Peay
Bria Garmon Festus beach volleyball Central Arkansas
Lauren Gates Westminster softball SIU Edwardsville
Haley Glover Columbia soccer Illinois State
Kileigh Grisham Eureka softball Southeast Missouri
Courtney Harris Fort Zumwalt West swimming Houston
Brayden Haug Alton baseball Lindenwood
Colton Hawks Holt wrestling Missouri
Lyndsey Heckel Nerinx Hall soccer St. Louis U.
Emily Henken Cor Jesu volleyball St. Louis U.
Abby Hodges Nerinx Hall field hockey Bellarmine
Amaya Honore Timberland soccer Northern Illinois
Cannon Hritz CBC baseball Regis
Emma Hubbell Mehlville track Lindenwood
Azaria Hulbert Howell Central basketball Missouri-St. Louis
Lukas Hummel Summit soccer Indiana
Maddie Isringhausen Edwardsville volleyball Tennessee Tech
Logan Jones Marissa golf McKendree
Mackenzie Jones Howell Central soccer Grand Valley State
Matt Kaiser Vianney baseball Missouri S&T
Ryan Kalkbrenner Trinity basketball Creighton
Miriam Kastens Edwardsville softball Brown
Luke Kasubke Chaminade basketball Kansas State
Baillie Kearns Lindbergh volleyball Tennessee Martin
Jayla Kelly Parkway Central basketball Missouri
Jensen Kitrel Eureka field hockey Bellarmine
Anthony Klein Parkway Central baseball Southeast Missouri
Tori Krahl St. Charles West swimming Missouri-St. Louis
Wes Laaker Alton baseball Drury
Sara Lawler Summit soccer Central Missouri
Grace Ledbetter Mehlville soccer Quincy
Madison Ledbetter Mehlville soccer Quincy
Brooke Lierman Parkway Central lacrosse Florida Southern
Faith Liljegren Collinsville soccer Southeast Missouri
Noah Little Washington track Southeast Missouri
Ian Lohse Marquette baseball Missouri
Eric Loomis CBC baseball Missouri State
Caleb Love CBC basketball North Carolina
Quierra Love Edwardsville basketball SIU Carbondale
Jillian Mattingly Cor Jesu volleyball St. Louis U.
Kathryn Maxim St. Joseph's field hockey Central Michigan
Isabelle McGuire Nerinx Hall track Missouri S&T
Darci Metzger Collinsville volleyball Murray State
Abigail Miller Mehlville soccer Arkansas State
Rich Minda Lutheran South baseball Illinois Springfield
Rachel Mitts Belleville East volleyball Lindenwood
Tommy Mohan Parkway West baseball McKendree
Brooklyn Moore Wright City softball Maryville
Annie Mueller Pacific softball Missouri State
Nate Murillo Holt soccer Maryville
Megan Nemnich Lafayette soccer Memphis
Sam Newton Howell Central soccer Truman State
Heaven-Lee Nichols Howell North lacrosse Quincy
Andrew O'Brien Chaminade swimming Duke
Emily O'Connell Visitation swimming Miami
Luke Odom Edwardsville wrestling Illinois
Brennan Orf Westminster baseball SIU Edwardsville
Lauren Ottensmeyer Parkway West lacrosse Youngstown State
Marissa Peek Holt softball Iowa
Emily Pesselato Mehlville track Missouri S&T
Riley Phillips Alton baseball Louisville
Brooke Plessner St. Joseph's beach volleyball Missouri State
Maura Ploesser Ursuline volleyball Truman State
Madyson Pogue Eureka softball Southern Arkansas
Holden Potter Parkway West soccer Truman State
Jessica Preusser Nerinx Hall soccer St. Louis U.
Faythe Price Francis Howell lacrosse Oklahoma Baptist
Gus Pulos MICDS baseball Holy Cross
Emily Puricelli St. Joseph's soccer St. Louis U.
Ellie Quaethem Washington softball McKendree
William Range Edwardsville baseball UMass
Courtney Reid Eureka cross country Lindenwood
Sydney Reid Eureka cross country Lindenwood
Madie Rey Columbia swimming Northern Arizona
Jack Rhodes St. Charles West baseball Missouri-St. Louis
Cole Robinson Summit baseball Missouri State
Carly Rodgers Lindbergh volleyball St. Louis U.
Margaret Roggan Lafayette volleyball Fairfield
Catey Roux St. Joseph's lacrosse Rockhurst
Callie Rowbottom Pacific hockey Mercyhurst
Liam Sallee MICDS baseball Lafayette
Ashlyn Sanders Holt golf Quincy
Amber Schade Summit volleyball Lindenwood
Jacob Schadegg Mater Dei basketball McKendree
Kylie Schaffer Howell North volleyball Missouri-St. Louis
Holly Schneider St. Joseph's soccer Lindenwood
Jeremy Schork Summit baseball Purdue
Zoe Schulte Timberland softball Iowa
Logan Scott Howell Central baseball Maryville
Ally Sewester Parkway West soccer Truman State
Lauren Shah Howell North soccer Arkansas State
Tucker Shalley Jerseyville baseball Illinois
Maria Smith Edwardsville softball Southern Mississippi
Anna Speller MICDS gymnastics Southeast Missouri
Gabby Sprich Visitation volleyball Spring Hill
Gretta Stark Mater Dei triathlon Black Hills State
Ty Stauss Lafayette baseball Southeast Missouri
Kayla Steinmeyer Howell Central volleyball Ouachita Baptist
Jeffrey Swafford Jr. Troy baseball Truman State
Ava Tankersley Fort Zumwalt South soccer Arkansas
Ray'Sean Taylor Collinsville basketball SIU Edwardsville
Lauren Tyson Summit soccer Fairmont State
Kat Van Booven Timberland soccer UW-Milwaukee
Paige Vanek Howell North soccer Southern Indiana
Ellie Viox Edwardsville softball Missouri S&T
Zoey Vogel Notre Dame soccer Rockhurst
Julia Walsh Marquette rowing Clemson
Devin Ward Vianney baseball Marshall
Kelsey Watson Cor Jesu volleyball Loyola (Chicago)
Chloe Weaver Ursuline lacrosse Rockhurst
Peter Weaver Priory golf Villanova
Rashad Weekly-McDaniels Trinity basketball Central Michigan
Kaitlyn Weinrich St. Charles West soccer Lindenwood
Courtney Williams Nerinx Hall track Clemson
Dain Wilson Fort Zumwalt South baseball Rockhurst
Hannah Wilson Nerinx Hall field hockey Central Michigan
Becca Zaber Visitation volleyball Arkansas State
Anika Zepeda Parkway West soccer Hiram
Caleb Zurliene Mater Dei basketball Purdue Northwest
Madison Zurmuehlen Holt soccer Missouri-Kansas City

Class of 2020 area college signings, NCAA Division III, NAIA, JUCO

First Last High school Sport University
Matthew Arnold Marquette baseball St. Charles CC
Grace Aromando St. Joseph's golf Seminole State
Katie Borst Visitation volleyball Coastal Georgia
Summer Boswell Wright City softball Westminster
Zach Brasel McGivney track STL Pharmacy
Lauren Brown Jerseyville softball Kaskaskia
Makayla Bryant Troy softball Three Rivers
Ryan Clancy Mater Dei cross country Mount Mercy
Sydney Coker Highland volleyball John A. Logan
Claudia Cooke Parkway Central basketball Kenyon
Dominic Copeland Valley Park baseball St. Louis CC
Logan Cromer Edwardsville baseball Parkland
Maggie Evans Alton soccer Southwestern Illinois
Cameron Fuller Mehlville baseball Harris-Stowe
Carlee Gilham Notre Dame softball St. Louis CC
Tyler Gilmore Parkway West baseball DePauw
Paige Hand Marissa/Coulterville volleyball Rend Lake
Peyton Hanser Parkway Central soccer Webster
Ethan Hare Priory lacrosse Illinois Wesleyan
Christian Harvey Mehlville baseball St. Louis CC
Aryn Henke Columbia soccer John A. Logan
Cierstyn Jacquin Washington soccer Culver-Stockton
Alyce Koch Eureka volleyball UW-Whitewater
Claudia Labruyere Timberland track STL Pharmacy
Melissa Locke Wright City softball Des Moines
Caleb Mabe Union baseball St. Charles CC
Tia Marlinghaus Notre Dame lacrosse N.C. Methodist
Emily Martin Fort Zumwalt West swimming Augustana
Abigail McGue Lutheran South field hockey Concordia (Wisc.)
Hunter Miller Marquette baseball St. Charles CC
Kaylee Morris Howell Central softball Missouri Baptist
Jessica Mowry Lutheran South volleyball Central Methodist
Braden Nett Troy baseball Wabash Valley
Caroline O'Keefe Nerinx Hall soccer St. Mary's of Notre Dame
Jillian Oligschlaeger Eureka soccer Illinois Tech
Ryan Palumbo Summit baseball John A. Logan
Logan Radar Collinsville soccer Southwestern Illinois
Jason Reilly Parkway West baseball Westminster
Cameron Roll Timberland baseball St. Charles CC
Luis Sanchez Valley Park baseball St. Charles CC
Ethan Schmitt Valley Park baseball Jefferson
Brady Schmitz Freeburg baseball Rend Lake
Amelia Stone Lutheran South softball Jefferson
Brady Sweet Parkway West track Missouri Baptist
Ben Swift Marquette baseball North Central Mo.
Nick Thomas Holt soccer Webster
Noah Thomas Holt soccer Webster
Austin Toler Highland baseball Harris-Stowe
Kate Trickey Belleville East volleyball STL Pharmacy
Megan Vidmar Highland volleyball Blackburn
Taylor Whitehead Wood River softball St. Louis CC
Abby Woolverton Visitation volleyball Centre
Anika Zepeda Parkway West soccer Hiram

