TOWN AND COUNTRY — Caleb Love heard the pitch and couldn't resist.
He's headed to North Carolina.
A highly rated senior guard for the CBC basketball team, Love made his announcement Tuesday night after he'd whittled his lengthy list of NCAA Division I scholarship offers down to North Carolina and Missouri.
In the end, the tradition-rich Tar Heels won out.
The 6-foot-3 and 170-pound Love is the only point guard North Carolina has landed in its 2020 recruiting class. Love is ranked by 247sports as the No. 1 senior prospect in Missouri and the No. 4 point guard in the nation. Rivals ranks Love as the fifth-best point guard in the country.
Love is the first high-profile player from Missouri to commit to North Carolina since Poplar Bluff's Tyler Hansbrough in 2005. Hansbrough went on to be an all-time standout for the Tar Heels, who won national player of the year honors in 2008 and an NCAA national championship in 2009.
Love averaged 19 points, four rebounds, nearly three assists and two steals per game last season as he led CBC to a Class 5 runner-up finish. Love made 37 of his 118 3-point attempts and hit 165 of his 210 free throws as a junior.
Love is the latest area standout to verbally commit to a NCAA Division I program, joining Vashon's Cam'Ron Fletcher (Kentucky), Chaminade's Luke Kasubke (Kansas State) and Trinity's Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton).
Verbal commitments are non-binding. The first day players from the class of 2020 can sign binding scholarship agreements for NCAA Division I or II basketball programs is Nov. 13.