East St. Louis basketball standout Rich commits to Kansas State

EAST ST. LOUIS — Macaleab “Buddy” Rich has been waiting for this day.

He couldn’t believe how fast it got here.

“It feels like freshman year was yesterday,” Rich said.

A senior swingman for the East St. Louis boys basketball team, Rich celebrated his 19th birthday Monday by verbally committing to Kansas State University in a small ceremony in the East St. Louis High library.

Surrounded by family, friends, teammates, coaches and cupcakes, Rich unzipped his red hoody to reveal a Kansas State shirt to a rousing applause.

“It’s been a long process, overwhelming and tiring,” Rich said. “I was ready for it to be over. Now I feel good.”

Rated as the No. 3 prospect in Illinois by 247sports, Rich picked Kansas State from a final list that included Missouri, Ole Miss and Illinois-Chicago.

What made Kansas State win his verbal pledge?

“Everything about it,” Rich said. “When I went on my official visit they showed love, it felt like a family on and off the court. I had a great bond with the coaches and all the players. The fans showed major love. That played a huge role in my decision.”

The 6-foot-7 and 245-pound Rich averaged 19.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.5 blocks per game as a junior. He was the only underclassmen selected to the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys basketball first team.

Rich is the newest addition to a Kansas State class that includes Chicago Kenwood point guard Dai Dai Ames, ranked as the No. 1 recruit in Illinois, and Wasatch Academy shooting RJ Jones, ranked as the No. 1 prospect in Texas. New Kansas State coach Jerome Tang has made a splash on the recruiting trail, and Rich is eager to be part of what comes next.

“What they’re building there with the new coach, the culture they’re building, I think that’s what he fell in love with on the visit,” East St. Louis coach Mark Chambers said. “He’s very, very excited about it.”

Rich’s game has evolved significantly since he arrived at East Side as a freshman in the 2019-20 season. At that time he was primarily an undersized power forward who played with his back to the basket. Over the course of the last three years he’s transitioned himself into more of a ball handler and playmaker. Chambers said Rich was being recruited as a shooting guard or small forward who's capable of putting the ball on the floor and sharing it. Developing that particular skill set is no small feat, but Chambers said Rich has been determined to maximize his talents.

“It takes a lot of work, and he’s worked harder than any player I’ve had thus far. Any of them,” Chambers said. “He’s worked harder, he’s put in more hours making that transition from back to the basket. He couldn’t handle really well. He was a pretty decent shooter when he came in, but he didn’t have confidence. He’s going to have a solid college career and beyond that.”

One thing Rich always has had is the ability to cram the ball through the hoop. He may have led the area in rim-rattling dunks as he never missed a chance to catch a lob or throw down a nasty jam in traffic. As his skillset grows it should open up even more chances for him to showcase his elite athleticism.

“I’ve been working on it all summer for real,” Rich said. “I started doing it in (summer) games. Once I got the hang of it I kept doing it and took it to the next level. I’m in the gym all day. I work on my handles a lot.”

Rich is the second East Side senior basketball player to verbally commit this school year. Shooting guard Antwan Robinson has pledged to play at Cal-State Fullerton. Since Chambers took over the team in January of 2018, he said that nearly 20 Flyers have made their way into college. That’s his overarching mission for his program.

“As a team our ultimate goal is to get as many guys into college as possible,” Chambers said. “We have a couple more coming down the pike. We’re trying to make sure we’re at point where our program is solid and that at the end of this year we want to make a run for that state championship.”