Francis Howell North's Delarue commits to Missouri State

The soon-to-be-senior chose the Missouri Valley Conference school over the University of Missouri-St. Louis, Maryville University, McKendree University, Lindenwood University, the University of Tampa and Northwestern State University — all of whom offered the 6-foot post player a scholarship.

“I chose Missouri State because I absolutely love all the coaches,” Delarue said. “They are all different but amazing in their own ways and not to mention they are a very successful program. I also wanted to be away from home but not too far and Missouri State is a perfect distance.”

Delarue’s verbal commitment won’t be binding until she signs her National Letter of Intent in November.

Delarue, who was fifth in the metro area in scoring as a junior, averaged 20.8 points per game. She also amassed 8.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 3.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game for North last season.