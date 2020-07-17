Francis Howell North's Delarue commits to Missouri State

Isabelle Delarue has found the perfect balance to honing her craft.
A dominant force for the Francis Howell North girls basketball team, Delarue puts in hours of dedication on the court and takes time to enjoy several hobbies that keep her relaxed and focused.
It has been a recipe for success as the breakout star prepares to take her game to the next level.
“I love watching movies or Netflix, spending time outside or coloring,” Delarue said. “I’m a kid at heart.”
Delarue finished off her latest masterpiece on Monday when she announced via Twitter she has verbally committed to play Division I basketball at Missouri State University.
Committed! #nextchapter #GoLadyBears🐻❤️ @MSUCoachMox @MSULadyBears pic.twitter.com/nRKtVsq8NQ— Isabelle Delarue (@DelarueIsabelle) July 13, 2020
The soon-to-be-senior chose the Missouri Valley Conference school over the University of Missouri-St. Louis, Maryville University, McKendree University, Lindenwood University, the University of Tampa and Northwestern State University — all of whom offered the 6-foot post player a scholarship.
“I chose Missouri State because I absolutely love all the coaches,” Delarue said. “They are all different but amazing in their own ways and not to mention they are a very successful program. I also wanted to be away from home but not too far and Missouri State is a perfect distance.”
Delarue’s verbal commitment won’t be binding until she signs her National Letter of Intent in November.
Delarue, who was fifth in the metro area in scoring as a junior, averaged 20.8 points per game. She also amassed 8.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 3.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game for North last season.
“Isabelle’s work ethic is what has brought her this far in her career,” Francis Howell North coach Danielle Rampley said. “She is always wanting to stay late to shoot and come in on off days. Isabelle continues to push herself and her teammates to improve and step out of their comfort zone. The hard work she has put in over the years has paid off and I could not be more excited for her as she has committed to Missouri State. We are looking forward to our 2020-21 season.”
Delarue, who ellipsed 1,000 career points with the Knights last season, has a few more goals in mind for her final high school season.
Francis Howell North is coming off a 5-20 campaign and have had one winning season in Delarue's three seasons with the program.
“I feel as if my ability to contribute on both ends of the floor not only scoring points, but rebounding, blocks, and steals are my greatest strengths,” Delarue said. “Heading into my senior year, I’m looking forward to working on getting better at my mid-range game and becoming stronger finishing around the rim. My personal goal for my senior season is to lead my team to more wins and hopefully hit 1,500 points, and compete in our conference.”
Missouri State went 26-4 ad won the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title in Amaka Agugua-Hamilton's first season at the helm.
“I’m super excited to join a top-25 program but still be close to home,” Delarue said. “I can’t wait to get to Springfield.”
